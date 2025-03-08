"Dana, where is that 25 belt baby?" - Paige VanZant demands major shake-up in the women's divisions following successful return at Power Slap 12

Following her victory at Power Slap 12, Paige VanZant called on UFC CEO Dana White to introduce a women's championship title for her to claim.

In her third slap-fighting bout with the promotion, VanZant returned to the 125-pound division and delivered a spectacular performance, securing a unanimous decision victory against Mikael Michelle Brown and marking her second win in the promotion at Power Slap 12. The event took place at Fontainebleau Las Vegas on Friday, March 7.

The judges scored the bout 30-27 in favor of '12 Gauge'. In the post-match interview, VanZant expressed her comfort competing at 125 pounds, emphasizing that the division suits her physique. She stated:

“My body and my physique are meant to compete at 125. I'm a true 125-er. I came in underweight at 135—quite a bit—so, yeah, 125 is where I belong."

VanZant also took the opportunity to plead with White to introduce a women's championship belt in the 125-pound division. She said:

“Hey Dana, where is that [125-pound] belt, baby? Hey, put me on the next card. Let’s get some women’s belts... We’re here to stay. We’re here to knock b**hes out and slap people all day.”

Check out Paige Vanzant’s comments below (01:00):

Paige VanZant reflects on victory at Power Slap 12 and plans to switch back to left hand for next fight

In the above-mentioned interview, she reflected on her victory and expressed her intent to revert to using her left hand in the next slapping bout. She said:

“It feels incredible. The win feels good, I switched to my right hand, I think I’m going to go back to my left. My left is more powerful. I’m going to go back to the left for the next one." (00:29)

Vanzant made her Power Slap debut against Christine Volmarans last June, delivering an impressive performance to secure a unanimous decision victory at Power Slap 8.

In her second appearance in the promotion, she faced Chelsea Dodson at Power Slap 9, with the bout ending in a draw. Vanzant remains unbeaten in Dana White's slap-fighting promotion, holding a record of 2-0 with one draw to her name.

