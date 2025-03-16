"Dana! Get the contract ready now!" - MMA X explodes as Paddy Pimblett's teammate extends his undefeated record to 11-0 with KO win

MMA fans worldwide have taken notice of Paddy Pimblett's teammate improving his undefeated record to 11-0. The majority of fans have demanded that the multibillion-dollar organization sign the fighter due to his impressive record.

The person in question is Pimblett's teammate and close friend Luke Riley, who recently headlined Cage Warriors 185 in a featherweight bout against Tariel Abbasov. The event took place this past weekend at the BEC Arena in Manchester, England.

Riley displayed his striking prowess and wrapped up the fight by knocking out Abbasov with a series of attacks in the second round, which forced referee in charge Marc Goddard to intervene and call the fight off.

Fans soon rushed to the comments section to share their reactions, with one fan writing:

''Dana! Get the contract ready now!''

Another one stated:

''Welcome to the @ufc @LukeRileyMMA can’t wait''

Other fans wrote:

''No doubt he will be put on the contender series rather than just being signed outright''

''@danawhite how much longer have we gotta wait to see this lad on ufc card ???Make the call Dana !!''

Fan reactions [Screenshots courtesy: @CageWarriors on X]

Riley previously issued a message to UFC CEO Dana White and matchmakers Mick Maynard and Sean Shelby, urging them to sign him after his first-round knockout win over Alexandre Junior at Cage Warriors 178 in September last year. He said (via @ParryPunchNews on X):

''Dana, Mick Maynard, Sean Shelby, you know where I am. Get me out this b*tch. C'mon help me out man.''

Riley (11-0), who trains at Next Generation MMA in Liverpool alongside Pimblett and Molly McCann, was supposed to face Kevin Vallejos on Dana White's Contender Series last year. However, because of visa problems, the 25-year-old's fight was called off.

