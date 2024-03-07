"Dana got weirdos working on that series" - Fans go wild as Nina-Marie Daniele reacts to her "foot shot" in UFC 299 Embedded vlog

Nina-Marie Daniele was featured in UFC 299 Embedded and a very curious shot of her ended up in the final edit.

The content creator initially addressed the situation through her X account @ninamdrama when she posted,

"UFC Embedded why did you feature my feet? LMAO @ufc #ufc299"

The clip seemed to occur while she was interviewing Benoit Saint Denis ahead of his Dustin Poirier fight this weekend. Daniele posted a clip from the Embedded footage and said she didn't mind the sneaky shot of her toes but questioned why her feet were featured at all.

Several X users responded to this clip of Nina-Marie Daniele discussing her feet popping up on UFC Embedded and many wanted to have their say on social media.

@LuchaFamily said,

"Dana got weirdos working on that series."

@TopMMAContent stated,

"They’re just showing your Miami slides I think"

@MMACHICK_ quipped,

"Sissssss the repost by you was intentional don’t lie💀😂😂"

@mayhemmiller said,

"Listen. I can explain how the feet are close to the genitalia on the brains map of feelings, or I can just prepare you that the world is a freaky place."

@iflowmannMMA stated,

"Showing that him saying “the drama” made you be like reallllyyyyyyy😂"

@johnanewquist quipped,

"They were excepting a pedicure"

[Images Courtesy: @ninamdrama tweet thread on X]

Here's the aforementioned clip of Nina-Marie Daniele questioning things:

Expand Tweet

Nina-Marie Daniele and her UFC 299 involvement

The influencer has been pretty heavily steeped in the fight week proceedings.

Daniele posted a recent photo of her dressed as Sean O'Malley advertising the UFC 5 video game. In addition to Benoit Saint Denis, she has also posted an interview with his co-main event dance partner Dustin Poirier.

The 35-year-old was also seen interviewing Marlon 'Chito' Vera, who prepares for his first-ever UFC pay-per-view main event. He will vie for the bantamweight belt that Sean O'Malley possesses and Vera looks to go 2-0 over his rival here in their rematch.

Nina-Marie Daniele has also dropped an interview with MVP as Michael 'Venom' Page readies to make his promotional debut against Kevin Holland at UFC 299.

The California native has interviewed several high-profile fighters in her time with the UFC and her distinct interview style certainly elicits unique reactions from the combatants.