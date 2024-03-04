Who is Benoit Saint Denis married to? Exploring 'God of War's' relationship status, dating history, kids, and more about personal life

Benoit Saint Denis is an exemplary fighter but what does his life look like outside of the confines of the cage?

'God of War' is an ever-evolving high-level 155-pound fighter in the UFC who seems ardently dedicated to his family unit.

His wife, Laura Saint Denis (Croft) is also known as Lalou per Instagram. He actually married her a few days before his UFC Fight Night 209 fight in August 2022.

In a post-fight transcription via Cageside Press, Benoit Saint Denis said:

“I had my marriage last week with my wife. She did absolutely everything she can to give me time to prepare for the fight. She was able to manage to do good stuff with my family, her family, our friends, to prepare the marriage instead of me doing it. The only condition was me getting the win tonight so it’s done."

Saint Denis added:

"Now I’m a happy man about that. Just wanted to say this is the wine (holds up a bottle) I had at the wedding. My wife and me. It’s going to go to Dana White. Thank you for coming out in Paris. Maybe I have to take some medicine with the food so some stoppage (from normal honeymoon fun), but we will manage.”

Laura Saint Denis is a former France futsal player, won the European Champions League, and was on the team Toulouse Metropole FC. Nowadays, she is a shooting instructor as well as a police dog trainer.

She also became the first French woman officer to complete SWAT school (Special Weapons and Tactics) and is based out of Sens, France with the Municipal Police per her LinkedIn profile.

Check out a peek into the life of Benoit Saint Denis' family below:

Benoit Saint Denis: Husband and Father

The couple gave birth to a daughter in July 2023 and they have not revealed the name publicly. Benoit Saint Denis playfully referred to his baby as 'Princess of War' in an Instagram post referring to his aforementioned octagon moniker.

The face of the child is often covered with an emoji, which has become more commonplace nowadays for more privacy-minded couples.

Their family has been documented on recent embedded episodes leading into his next fight at UFC 299, which is the biggest yet of his pro MMA career.

The 28-year-old readies to fight this weekend against former UFC interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier on March 9th.

The native of France is positioned in the pay-per-view co-main event and has a chance to vault up the 155-pound hierarchy. Benoit Saint Denis is positioned at No. 12 while Dustin Poirier is the third-ranked UFC lightweight, as of this writing.