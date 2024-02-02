Daniel Cormier has a one-word reaction after Dustin Poirier vs. Benoit Saint-Denis is back on after temporary cancelation

Daniel Cormier kept his thoughts succinct when he saw an update on the Dustin Poirier vs. Benoit Saint-Denis bout.

Earlier today, 'The Diamond' posted a photo and captioned it by telling fans his fight was off but that he was still working. This, of course, referred to the Saint-Denis fight at UFC 299, which is a lightweight co-main event bout slated for five rounds.

After this came out, Poirier reached out to ESPN's Brett Okamoto and stated through text:

"There was no contractual agreement before the fight was announced and we couldn't come to terms."

Then, a few hours later in the day, the former interim UFC lightweight champion offered up clarification on the situation on his personal X handle, saying:

"Sorry folks, I jumped the gun, I couldn't get a hold of my manager for a few days. I just spoke with him and Hunter. Misunderstanding on my part. Fight is on! See you March 9th Miami!!"

Cormier responded to this news with a single-word reaction, stating:

"Perfect"

[Image Courtesy: @dustinpoirier on Instagram]

Check out the post where Daniel Cormier commented on Poirier and UFC 299 below:

Daniel Cormier and Louisiana Legacies

Dustin Poirier and Daniel Cormier also share the distinction of emanating from the same state. Also, both men have been titleholders in the Ultimate Fighting Championship.

Cormier is a UFC commentator nowadays, but he had a career that saw him capture both the light heavyweight and heavyweight titles in the UFC.

The 44-year-old won his first light heavyweight belt against Anthony' Rumble' Johnson at UFC 187 when he secured a third-round rear naked choke in their May 2015 contest. Cormier would defeat the likes of Alexander Gustafsson, Anderson Silva, 'Rumble' again, as well as Volkan Oezdemir.

Cormier would claim heavyweight gold against Stipe Miocic by way of a first-round knockout win at UFC 226 in July 2018. Though he defended the gold successfully against Derrick Lewis, he would close out his career, losing consecutive outings to Miocic and riding off into the sunset after their series.