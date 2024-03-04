UFC 299 payouts: How much Sean O'Malley, Marlon 'Chito' Vera, Dustin Poirier, and the others are getting paid?

The estimated UFC 299 Payout situation is circulating online in reports, and fans are talking.

In a report per Sports Payouts, purses for a variety of the main card fighters were theorized upon based on prior information related to each fighter's financial situation. These are all estimated payouts in nature.

UFC bantamweight champion Sean O'Malley defends his title in a rematch against the only man to beat him in pro-MMA, Marlon 'Chito' Vera. Leading into this pay-per-view headliner, O'Malley has previously earned an estimated $1.43 million, while Vera was theorized to have made $465,000 in a prior victory.

The UFC 299 Payout of the title challenger is interesting, considering it's his first pay-per-view main event. Vera's purse at the end of it may be well informed from the accrued PPV points.

Dustin Poirier and Benoit Saint Denis occupy the co-main event spot, with their respective purse situations seemingly being a fair bit different. Poirier had an estimated payout of $1,470,000 for his UFC 291 bout, while Saint Denis had an estimated purse of $116,000 in his UFC 295 clash.

Kevin Holland and Michael 'Venom' Page will throw down in a unique welterweight war, with the former earning a reported purse of $300,000. The latter is debuting, which makes it a bit of a more nebulous situation with his UFC 299 Payout. But his last Bellator payout was an estimated $100K at Bellator 292.

Also, Gilbert Burns and Jack Della Maddalena clash in their own consequential contest at 170 pounds. Burns has pocketed an estimated $258,000 for his prior purse as we spotlight his possible UFC 299 Payout. Della Maddalena has a net worth that is estimated to range between $250K and $500K.

Check out Burns' sentiment on a prior UFC purse below:

UFC 299 Payout and the biggest purses in UFC history

The largest purses in UFC history, which all fall under that aforementioned umbrella of being estimations in scope, cover some of the biggest names in MMA history.

Per The Sportster, Georges St Pierre had an estimated $4.3 million dollar payout for his Jake Shields bout at UFC 129. Nate Diaz reportedly also earned an estimated $4.3 million for his UFC 202 rematch versus Conor McGregor. Anderson Silva had an estimated payout of nearly $4.4 million for his UFC 168 rematch vs Chris Weidman.

The aforementioned McGregor dominates this conversation with huge fights with Jose Also, Eddie Alvarez, and the previously referenced Diaz. 'The Notorious' made an estimated $4.47M, $6.8M, $5.57M, and $5.6M (Diaz I and II) for these bouts, respectively.

Ronda Rousey also had a pair of massive purse estimations against Holly Holm ($4.5M at UFC 193) and Amanda Nunes ($4.87M at UFC 207), respectively.

Finally, Brock Lesnar tops the list for estimated UFC purses at $8,000,000 to fight Mark Hunt at UFC 200.