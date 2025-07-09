"Dana loses more per night gambling," "They're not paid enough" - Fans react to reports of Cristiano Ronaldo surpassing entire UFC roster's income

Cristiano Ronaldo's new staggering soccer contract is worth more than the whole UFC roster combined, capturing the attention of MMA fans all over the world. While some expressed disbelief, criticizing the MMA organization's salary structure, others resonated with the pay difference.

Ad

Last month, Ronaldo signed a new two-year contract with Al Nassr, which is reportedly around $700 million. It includes signing bonuses, a private jet, a 15% share in the Saudi Arabian soccer team, and other sponsorship agreements with Saudi businesses.

Combat sports news outlet Happy Punch recently took to X and emphasized Ronaldo’s new salary, which is said to be $245 million per year, and compared it to the UFC, which pays around $218 million to its fighters despite earning $1.4 billion in revenue last year.

Ad

Trending

Ad

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Fans soon rushed to the comments section to share their reactions.

One fan wrote:

''UFC Fighters should earn more. Theyre not paid enough''

Another one stated:

''Dana loses more per night gambling than most fighters see in a year''

Other fans wrote:

''For the people who are talking about how much fighters get paid… How many soccer games per year does Ronaldo play and how many fights per year does the average fighter have? Just something to think about''

Ad

''Dana probably spends more on a one week vacation than he pays a majority of his fighters. It’s completely unfair. These athletes risk their lives in the octagon and get paid pennies up until they are a champ on a dominant streak. It’s sad''

Check out more reactions below:

Fan reactions [Screenshots courtesy: @happypunch on Instagram]

Despite being a superstar in his field, Ronaldo has professed his love for combat sports multiple times in the past. He has been spotted at several boxing events. Notably, the 40-year-old enjoyed his time at UFC Saudi Arabia earlier this year.

Ad

When a UFC two-division champion fired back at Cristiano Ronaldo

Last year, Cristiano Ronaldo backed Max Holloway to defeat Ilia Topuria in their featherweight title fight at UFC 308, suggesting Topuria's victory over Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 298 was a fluke.

This sparked a response from Topuria, who took to X, writing:

“I didn’t expect someone like you to be unable to distinguish between confidence and arrogance,” Topuria tweeted. “But, at the end of the day, we all reflect our own reality onto others. I wish you the best for what remains of your career, and God bless your family.”

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Swagat Kumar Jena Swagat is a dynamic MMA writer with a total experience of a little less than a year, which includes time in retail and sports journalism. He holds an MBA degree.



Swagat fell in love with the sport after watching the iconic grudge match between Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier at UFC 182 in early 2015. Nate Diaz holds a special place in his heart for the Stockton native’s entertaining fan-friendly style and ability to deliver exciting fights regardless of the opponent.



In terms of rule changes in MMA, Swagat advocates for making scores public after each round, adding transparency to judging decisions.



Swagat prioritizes accuracy and relevance while writing and conducts thorough research to ensure the content is fresh and reliable.



He enjoys playing football and painting during his free time. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.