"Dana said we would never see women in the UFC" - Luana Pinheiro talks huge Ronda Rousey moment, dating a fellow UFC fighter, and more (Exclusive)

UFC strawweight Luana Pinheiro has opened up about a huge Ronda Rousey moment, dating a fellow UFC fighter, and more.

Pinheiro is set to take on Amanda Ribas this weekend inside the octagon. The Brazilian recently gave an exclusive interview to Sportskeeda MMA ahead of her highly anticipated bout.

During the interview, she spoke about a number of things, including her favorite Ronda Rousey moment. She said:

"Her debut in the UFC, because Dana said we would never see women in the UFC. She opened the doors for all the girls who are fighting in the UFC today. Never say never!"

Further, Luana Pinheiro also spoke about dating a fellow UFC fighter. Pinheiro is dating No.6-ranked UFC flyweight Matheus Nicolau. Claiming that she is sharing the "same dream" with her partner, she said:

"I am blessed to have such an incredible person like Matheus by my side. We have the same dream and work together every day, always motivating and helping each other."

Luana Pinheiro on Alex Pereira's win over Jiri Prochazka

Luana Pinheiro is impressed with Alex Pereira's performance against Jiri Prochazka. Periera was recently seen in action against Prochazka at UFC 295. On the night, 'Poatan' secured an impressive knockout victory to become the new UFC light heavyweight champion. In doing so, he also became a two-division world champion in the promotion in what was just his 11th MMA fight.

Speaking about Alex Periera during the same exclusive interview with Sportskeeda MMA, Pinheiro applauded his ability to stay calm during fights. She further spoke about how his fight against Jiri Prochazka was an exciting fight to watch and said:

"Poatan is a great fighter. It's incredible how he manages to stay calm during the fight and build up to the knockout. It was a very exciting fight to watch. I was very happy with his win and motivated."