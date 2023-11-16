Luana Pinheiro's boyfriend is a fellow UFC fighter - Here's who the Brazilian is dating

Luana Pinheiro is a Brazilian dynamo tearing through the UFC women's strawweight division, with a nine-fight win streak, three of which were in the UFC after earning a contract from a first-round knockout on Dana White's Contender Series. But what of her personal life? Who is Luana Pinheiro's boyfriend?

As it turns out, Pinheiro is actually in a relationship with a fellow mixed martial artist, and not just any fighter either, but a fellow UFC roster-mate as well. Her boyfriend is previously streaking Brazilian flyweight, Matheus Nicolau, who is currently ranked #6 in his division.

Nicolau was previously on a six-fight win streak, with four victories in the UFC, his latest being a second-round knockout over Matt Schnell. Unfortunately, his long stretch of success came to an emphatic end, courtesy of a two-minute knockout from Brandon Royval, who flatlined him with a knee.

He is currently scheduled to take on Manel Kape, who recently hit the radar of MMA fans, in a rematch of an earlier encounter that saw the Portuguese 125-pounder lose a close split decision. The pair will lock horns at UFC Fight Night 234 on January 13, 2024.

Meanwhile, Luana Pinheiro, who last defeated popular women's strawweight Michelle Waterson-Gomez in a controversial split decision, is now set to face fellow countrywoman Amanda Ribas at UFC Vegas 82 on Saturday (November 18). The two women will serve as the opening bout of the main card, with both of them desperate for a win.

For Luana Pinheiro, it is a chance to climb higher into the top 10. But for Amanda Ribas, who is 2-3 in her last five fights and currently coming off a loss to Maycee Barber, it a chance to wrestle her countrywoman's #9 ranking from her.

Is Luana Pinheiro vs. Amanda Ribas the only strawweight fight on Saturday?

UFC Vegas 82 will feature the Luana Pinheiro vs. Amanda Ribas matchup as the opening bout of the main card. But is it the only fight from the women's 115-pound weight class? Unfortunately, it is. Furthermore, it is only one of two women's MMA fights scheduled for the event.

The other is a women's bantamweight clash between Lucie Pudilová and Ailín Pérez, with the former hoping to bounce back from a loss that snapped her three-fight win streak. Her Argentinian foe will be intent on building off of her recent win over Ashlee Evans-Smith.