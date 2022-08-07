"Dana, time to fire someone" - UFC fighters and fans hilariously react to UFC botching up UFC 278 poster with Jamahal Hill's picture instead of Leon Edwards'

A hilarious goof-up took place during UFC Fight Night: Santos vs. Hill. Someone from the UFC team seemingly replaced Leon Edwards' image with an image of Jamahal Hill in a UFC 278 poster on display.
During the UFC Vegas 59 event, the promotion's schedule for the next four weeks was displayed on the screen. One thing that stood out in the visual was that of the UFC 278 poster, it was Hill who was placed next to Kamaru Usman instead of 'Rocky'.
MMA fighters, personalities and fans all took notice of the same and shared their thoughts about the same on social media.
Derek Brunson jokingly labeled Edwards a "bad boy" for fighting as a light heavyweight and then as a welterweight within a matter of a few weeks.
Belal Muhammad poked fun at UFC champion Kamaru Usman, saying 'The Nigerian Nightmare' was finally moving up to 205 pounds.
MMA journalist Ariel Helwani said Hill was about to make a historic turnaround by competing at 205 pounds and then at 170 pounds just a few weeks later.
One user asked UFC president Dana White to fire the person responsible for the goof-up.
A few more humorous tweets from MMA personalities and fans can be seen below:
Jamahal Hill makes a resounding statement at UFC Vegas 59
Jamahal Hill took on Thiago Santos in a five-round main event at UFC Vegas 59. 'Sweet Dreams' put on an impressive performance as he finished 'Marreta' in the fourth round of the fight.
The contest was awarded the 'Fight of the Night' honors and both fighters took home an additional cheque of $50,000 each.
With the victory, Hill has extended his winning streak to three. Prior to that, 31-year-old suffered the only loss of his MMA career against Paul Craig at UFC 263.
Hill is currently ranked at number 10 in the UFC light heavyweight rankings. This will likely change once the rankings are updated. By defeating the number six-ranked Santos, 'Sweet Dreams' has made a statement and proven himself to be a potential title contender.
With a couple more wins, 'Sweet Dreams' could find himself next in line for a title shot.