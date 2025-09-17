Dana White addresses strained relationship with Jake Paul and Ariel Helwani while seemingly being open to burying the hatchet

Dana White recently shared his thoughts on his rocky relationship with Jake Paul and Ariel Helwani while appearing open to settling the beef he seemingly has with them.It's no secret that there's no love lost between White and Paul. The former Disney star has previously sounded off on the UFC CEO for his stance on the fighter pay issue and has taken serious shots at him online. Similarly, White has no love for Helwani, with the MMA journalist leaking the UFC 200 announcement back in 2016, seemingly causing a permanent rift between the two.Nevertheless, White has made it clear that he doesn't hate either of the two. In an interview on the IMPAULSIVE podcast, White was informed that Helwani disliked his current relationship with the promotion, to which the UFC CEO replied:&quot;I'm upset about it too. Maybe we could figure this thing out. We should probably all get back together.&quot;White then addressed his relationship with 'The Problem Child' with podcast host Logan Paul and said:&quot;I don't hate your brother. He's always talking shit about the UFC and all this other stuff. It's like an obsession for him... I don't hate your brother. Your brother's out there doing his thing... We can be cordial... We are in the f**king fight business, man. Lots of mean things are said.&quot;When Ariel Helwani got honest about Dana White feud and their relationshipIn 2022, Ariel Helwani shared his honest thoughts on the Dana White feud and explained why nobody wanted to help settle things between them. The veteran MMA journalist pointed out that their beef had gotten too &quot;toxic&quot; for their mutual associates and made it clear that he wasn't bothered by their feud anymore.In an episode of The MMA Hour show, Helwani addressed a fan question about someone potentially mediating peace between him and White. He said:&quot;Like a serious effort? I don't think so. I think most people think it's too toxic and would come back to bite them, so they stay away from it. Honestly, I don’t lose any sleep over it. It doesn't affect me whatsoever. We stay in our lanes. He has minimized the amount of pot shots, and the frustrating thing was, when I was with ESPN, he would hit me below the belt, and I wouldn't be allowed to respond.&quot;He continued:&quot;Now that I'm gone, he doesn't hit me. Maybe he thinks I'm irrelevant now or not worth his time. I know it bothered him that I was at ESPN, it drove him nuts. Maybe that's why he tried to end that before I even got there.&quot;