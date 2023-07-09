Dana White agrees to let Jorge Masvidal be a part of the BMF title fight between Justin Gaethje and Dustin Poirier 

Dana White is not opposed to the idea of Jorge Masvidal passing the torch to the next BMF champion. Masvidal is the first and only BMF champion in UFC history. Former interim lightweight champions Justin Gaethje and Dustin Poirier and set to contest for the BMF belt in 2023.

The UFC 290 pay-per-view (PPV) event recently concluded at the T-mobile arena in Las Vegas. While speaking to the MMA media during the post-fight press conference, A reporter pitched the idea of Masvidal wrapping the belt around the winner of Dustin Poirier vs Justin Gaethje to Dana White.

This idea was first presented to 'Gamebred' by MMA journalist Ariel Helwani during a recent interview with Masvidal.

Interestingly enough, the UFC president seemed interested replied in affirmative and stated:

"Sure, we can do that. Done. Congrats."

Watch Dana White make the statement below, courtesy of UFC’s official YouTube channel:

The BMF title [Baddest MotherF***] is a concept that was first used for the much-anticipated fight between Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz in 2019. It is a celebratory title that does not get passed on through the matchmaking model.

However, broadly speaking, the BMF title aims to reward the toughest, most exciting, and most fan-favorite fighters on the UFC roster. As revealed by the media at the press conference, 'Gamebred' has been pondering over pitching the idea of him putting the belt around the winner to Dana White. He now has the boss’s approval. The BMF title fight between Poirier and Gaethje will take place on July 29 at UFC 291 PPV event.

Poll : 0 votes