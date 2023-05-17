Dustin Poirier vs. Justin Gaethje 2 predictions: Pros share insights and pick favorite

UFC 291 is all set to witness an epic rematch between Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje in what is expected to be a battle of epic proportions.

The promotion will return to Salt Lake City, Utah, for the event, which is headlined by the Poirier-Gaethje fight for the BMF title. Both fighters met five years ago, and their bout was considered the 2018 'fight of the year.'

In a recent interview with The Schmo, several MMA fighters, including Beneil Dariush, Drew Dober, Brian Ortega, and Eddie Alvarez, shared their early predictions on the upcoming headliner.

Speaking about the fight, Drew Dober expressed that he expects an all-out brawl and believes the rematch will lead to bigger things for both fighters.

"I think we all want to see it. That first one was a banger and I think they both deserve it and that fight does some bigger things."

Meanwhile, Beneil Dariush predicted an amazing fight, with Justin Gaethje coming out on top due to his hunger and power.

"It would be a beautiful fight, you know. We've seen the first one, it was a great fight. And you know, Justin stepped up, really stepped up. He fought someone ranked behind him... Justin Gaethje is a scary man. I know he's [Poirier] beat him [Gaethje] once, but Justin Gaethje is a scary man... I think Justin is a bit more hungry... I would lean toward Justin."

Brian Ortega praised Justin Gaethje's fighting style and backed him to win the fight:

"I like Justin Gaethje. I have a lot of love for the way his fighting style is and everything. So when he shows up, he shows up to fight."

Eddie Alvarez believed that Dustin Poirier had the edge in skill but predicted that Justin Gaethje would win purely through desire and will.

"Skill-for-skill battle, I think Dustin wins it. The only reason, I'm saying Justin in the second fight is because purely desire and will. that's it"

The rematch is expected to be one of the biggest events of the year, with fans eagerly anticipating a classic bout between two of the top lightweights in the world. The fighters' skills and fighting styles have evolved since their first meeting, and it remains to be seen how they will approach the rematch.

What are the other matchups booked under the Dustin Poirier vs. Justin Gaethje 2 fight card for UFC 291?

UFC 291 is shaping up to be an action-packed event with a lineup of exciting fights. Recently, Dana White revealed the highly anticipated fight card in a video posted on the organization's official YouTube channel.

While one of the main attractions of UFC 291 will be the lightweight rematch between Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje, the co-headliner will feature former UFC middleweight champion Alex Pereira will move up to the light heavyweight division to take on former UFC light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz.

Other notable matchups on the UFC 291 main card include Paulo Costa facing off against rising star Ikram Aliskerov in a middleweight bout and the legendary Tony Ferguson stepping into the octagon against Bobby Green in a lightweight showdown. Furthermore, fans can look forward to a welterweight clash between Michael Chiesa and Kevin Holland.

The preliminary card for UFC 291 will feature heavyweight contender Derrick Lewis will take on Marcos Rogerio de Lima while welterweight standout Stephen Thompson squares off against Michel Pereira.

Check out the fight line-up below:

Poll : 0 votes