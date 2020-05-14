Dana White and Conor McGregor send heartfelt messages of support to Khabib Nurmagomedov's father who's in critical condition

Khabib Nurmagomedov with his father Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov

Following reports of UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov's father and trainer Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov falling critically ill and slipping into a coma, messages of heartfelt support and prayers have started flowing in from the MMA community, including ones fr UFC president Dana White and Nurmagomedov's biggest rival Conor McGregor.

Although no one from the Nurmagomedov family has confirmed the reports yet, news outlets from Russia reported on the matter, stating that Nurmagomedov's father Abdulmanap has been hospitalized in Moscow, Russia with "suspected pneumonia".

State-sponsored media outlet RT confirmed the reports, saying that Nurmagomedov's father indeed is in a critical condition and was recently flown to a military hospital in Moscow after mistreatment at a hospital in Dagestan.

Once that news came out, White shared a heartfelt message of support to Nurmagomedov and his family via his Instagram page.

“Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov is a true martial artist who lives a life of pride, honor and respect. He instilled those same values in his son, world champion Khabib, at an early age and was always in his corner throughout his career. I know how close Khabib is with his father and I’m saddened to hear about his current state. My thoughts are with Abdulmanap and the Nurmagomedov family as he continues to fight.”

Arch rival Conor McGregor stands by Nurmagomedov during this difficult time

Former UFC lightweight champion and Nurmagomedov's arch rival Conor McGregor also took to Twitter to share a message of support for the undefeated Russian and his family during this difficult time; keeping their heated rivalry at bay to stand by his colleague through a difficult time in his personal life.

Praying for the recovery of Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov. A man responsible for more World champions, across multiple fighting disciplines, than we even know.

A true martial genius!

Very saddened upon hearing this news tonight.

Praying for the Nurmagomedov family at this time 🙏 https://t.co/OVklQphPgN — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 13, 2020

