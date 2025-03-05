Dana White announces boxing promotion, Valentina Shevchenko squashes UFC retirement rumors, KSI talks Tommy Fury rematch: MMA News Roundup

Dana White and Turki Alalshikh announce new boxing promotion, Valentina Shevchenko squashes UFC retirement rumors, and KSI eyeing Tommy Fury boxing rematch.

Find out more details in today's (Mar. 5) Sportskeeda daily news roundup.

#3. Turki Alalshikh, Dana White, and Nick Khan announce new boxing promotion in multi-year TKO deal

The landscape of boxing may be set to change forever, following a major announcement by Turki Alalshikh, Dana White, and Nick Khan.

Confirmed in a press release this week, the new partnership with the TKO group will see the UFC CEO and the WWE President take up executive leadership roles as they promise to explore the world for talent and offer fighters big incentives.

Ring Magazine wrote:

"Turki Alalshikh and TKO have signed a multi-year partnership to establish a new boxing promotion with executive leadership anchored by UFC President Dana White and WWE President Nick Khan..."

#2. Valentina Shevchenko breaks silence over UFC retirement rumors

Valetina Shevchenko has hit back at the MMA media amid speculation she could be set to retire from the octagon.

Despite having a UFC women's flyweight championship defense scheduled against Manon Fiorot at UFC 315, it has been pondered by some that 'Bullet' could be set to lay down her gloves after the bout.

Shevchenko, however, has squashed those rumors and fired back at MMA media during a recent interview with Ariel Helwani. According to the 36-year-old, it should be a fighter's performance that dictates retirement talk, not age.

She explained:

"Who told that there is certain age to retire? The most important is how you feel, the most important is what shape you are. If your brain is ready for this… it's ready to shows the best performance of yourself. So there is no limits. like stop asking this, and stop commenting on this silly question about retirement.”

Catch Valentina Shevchenko's comments below (1:20):

#1. KSI believes Tommy Fury rematch is more likely than Jake Paul bout

KSI is set make his return to the boxing ring on March 29 when he faces Dillon Danis. His last appearance in the squared circle came against Tommy Fury back in 2023, which saw 'TNT' get the nod on the judges' scorecards.

Despite calling for a bout against Jake Paul for a number of years, the pair have yet to agree on a fight. Due to the amibugity surrounding their potential showdown, KSI recently gave an update during an interview with Tyrone.

According to the YouTube star-turned-boxer, the ball has always been in Paul's court, and he sees a rematch against Fury as more likely than a clash with the Cleveland native.

He said:

"A Tommy Fury rematch is more likely in the pipeline than a fight with Jake Paul. It’s not because of me, it’s because of Jake Paul. I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again, Jake Paul sees me as the final fight that he can rely on in the end. He’s gonna try to milk the Jake Paul name as much as possible until he can no longer and then he’ll fight me."

Catch KSI's comments below (01:57):

