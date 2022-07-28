Dana White answers if Triple H replacing Vince McMahon will improve his relationship with WWE

In a post-fight presser for season six of Dana White's Contender Series (DWCS), the UFC president opined that his relationship with WWE would not improve despite Stephanie McMahon and Triple H taking over the reins from Vince McMahon.

During the interview, White narrated an incident where he was allotted bad seats by Vince McMahon for Ronda Rousey's in-ring debut at WrestleMania 34.

The 53-year-old explained that even Triple H and Stephaine McMahon were present at the event where he was treated poorly:

"I tell you I was in the fu**ing rafters... People were coming up to me and going, why are you sitting in these seats. Well, I said this is where they sat me so f**k them I'm going to sit right here... Triple H and Stephaine were there too. It's not like it was just Vince. This wasn't liketwenty-fivee years ago."

Watch the full interview below:

The UFC president added that WWE really let him know that they did not respect him in the least with the rude gesture:

"They let me know what they thought of me at that event... When you run an event like we run and you have people that you know are coming. That you give a s**t about or respect, you make sure they are f***ing taken care of."

Furthermore, White stated that he, however, treated Vince McMahon to far better seats when the former WWE Chief Executive showed up at UFC 276.

When Dana White said that he was going to WrestleMania 34 for Ronda Rousey and not Brock Lesnar

During the UFC 223 post-fight, presser Dana White stated that he was going to WrestleMania 34 to support former UFC star Ronda Rousey and not former UFC heavyweight champion Brock Lesnar.

White further stated that he wasn't even aware that 'The Beast Incarnate' was on the WrestleMania card:

"[going to WrestleMania 34] For Ronda. I didn't even know Brock was in it... Swear to god, didn't know that. I've been a little busy."

Watch Dana White talk about WrestleMania 34 below:

Ronda Rousey is sure to have impressed her former boss at the event. On the April 8, 2018 card, the former UFC women's bantamweight queen teamed up with Kurt Angle to defeat Triple H and Stephaine McMahon.

Watch Ronda Rousey in action at WrestleMania 34 below:

In 2018 there were also rumors of Brock Lesnar making a potential UFC comeback. However, the WWE veteran hasn't stepped inside the octagon since his UFC 200 bout against Mark Hunt, which was ruled a no-contest.

