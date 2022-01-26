Ronda Rousey is one of the most renowned female athletes around the globe. She has achieved significant success in UFC as well as WWE.

In 2019, she had an amazing feud with Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair, which began at the Rumble.

Did Ronda Rousey make her WWE debut at the Royal Rumble?

The answer is no. She appeared at the 2018 edition of the event as a surprise, but it wasn't her first appearance for the company. The first time fans saw her in the squared circle was at WrestleMania 31, where she was involved in a segment involving The Rock, Stephanie McMahon, and Triple H.

Speaking of her in-ring debut, it was at WrestleMania 34, where she teamed up with Kurt Angle to take on Triple H and Stephanie McMahon in a tag team match. However, it can be said that Royal Rumble 2018 marked her first appearance as a WWE Superstar.

Rumors of Ronda Rousey's WWE return increase as Royal Rumble 2022 comes close

It has been rumored for a long time that The Baddest Woman on the Planet may return to WWE on January 29.

She hasn't wrestled since her last match at the 35th edition of the Show of Shows, due to various reasons. She gave birth to her daughter in September 2021, and has been training to get back in shape ever since.

According to a report from Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, there are plans in place to bring her back in the coming weeks. He has stated that there are plans for Ronda Rousey to take on Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 38.

Big Time Becks is currently the RAW Women's Champion. Rousey returning and winning the Women's Royal Rumble Match is the ideal scenario to set up a match between the two at the Grandest Stage of them all.

If the reports are true and the plans don't change, fans could see the former RAW Women's Champion return at the Rumble to set up a match at the Showcase of the Immortals.

Do you think Rousey will appear at WWE Royal Rumble 2022? Sound off in the comments section!

