Update on WWE's WrestleMania plans for Ronda Rousey - Reports

It was reported earlier today that WWE wants Ronda Rousey back in the mix and her name has even been discussed for Royal Rumble 2022.

Bryan Alvarez has since reported on Wrestling Observer Live that the UFC Hall of Famer would indeed be returning at the premium live event this weekend. Now, Dave Meltzer has also confirmed the same and has also given some details about her WrestleMania plans.

Meltzer stated that Rousey is definitely on the books for WrestleMania 38. He added that her appearance at Royal Rumble would set up her match for The Show of Shows. He stated that when he asked about Rousey possibly being a surprise return at the Rumble, it was not denied to him and further some notes were confirmed about her WrestleMania involvement.

Fightful Select reported earlier today that Ronda Rousey has started training for an in-ring return. They even claimed that WWE sources believe that her return at this point is more of a "when and not if" scenario.

Ronda Rousey had a brief yet impactful first run in WWE

The Baddest Woman on the Planet made her official WWE debut four years ago at Royal Rumble 2018. She appeared after the inaugural Women's Royal Rumble match and confronted the winner Asuka and then RAW and SmackDown Women's Champions Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair respectively.

Later that year at WrestleMania 34, Ronda Rousey made her in-ring debut for the company, teaming up with Kurt Angle to face the duo of Triple H and Stephanie McMahon. The clash was praised by many, with some even claiming it to be the best one on the card that night.

At SummerSlam 2018, she squashed Alexa Bliss to win the RAW Women's Championship. She went on to defend it successfully against the likes of Nikki Bella, Sasha Banks, Mickie James, and many others.

WrestleMania 35 saw a historic all-women's main event for the first time in WWE. RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey, SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair, and the winner of the 2019 Women's Royal Rumble match Becky Lynch faced off in a triple threat "winner takes all" bout. It was Lynch who won the match and walked out the new RAW and SmackDown Women's Champion.

This was Rousey's last match and on-screen appearance. She has since been away from WWE television. Last year on September 27, 2021, Rousey and her husband Travis Browne welcomed their first child together, a girl named La’akea Makalapuaokalanipõ Browne.

