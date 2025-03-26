"Dana White is asking for trouble" - Fans react to Joe Rogan’s wild Fight Companion photo with Eddie Bravo, Brendan Schaub and co.

Joe Rogan recently had one of the more interesting line-ups in his Fight Companion episode of The Joe Rogan Experience. In his March 22, the 57-year-old MMA pioneer had his close friends, Jiujitsu legend Eddie Bravo and former UFC heavyweight Brendan Schaub. Completing the line-up was No-Gi Jiujitsu GOAT Gordon Ryan.

The MMA commentator, who seldom posts photos of his guests on his personal Instagram, uploaded a snapshot of the gang in his studio:

This combination of divisive and at times controversial guests had fans reacting in the comments section in various ways, @enlightenedphx saying:

"😂 Dana White is asking for trouble"

Meanwhile, @toro.rosso85 said:

"Eddie is the only one that makes these fight companions good with his crazy conspiracy theories"

Comments on the photo. [Screenshot courtesy: @thejrecompanion on Instagram]

Here are more comments:

More comments. [Screenshot courtesy: @thejrecompanion on Instagram]

Eddie Bravo tells Joe Rogan and company what it's like seeing Donald Trump's cabinet arrive at UFC 309

Not a lot of JRE guests can match the unfettered energy and absolutely bonkers thoughts of Eddie Bravo. The modern-day Jiujitsu master isn't just known to be Rogan's best friend and bona fide master on the mats, he's also a notorious conspiracy theorist. His hilarious attempts to convince people that the earth is flat (just one of his theories) will have you laughing at how passionate he is.

You can only imagine what he thought about when he saw 42nd U.S. President Donald Trump arrive with his cabinet at UFC 309 in Madison Square Garden in New York City. Much like Joe Rogan, Bravo is also a strong supporter of the Republican Party.

Bravo said (via Joe Rogan Experience):

"When we were there [at the inauguration], dude, I was just watching the whole Trump thing go on. You see RFK [Robert Kenedy Jr.], Tulsi Gabbard... Was Elon [Musk] there too? And I was just sitting there going, 'F******ck... You're there.' I'm like, 'This is a good time for the deep state to f*cking send a missile to Madison Square Garden!' It would solve all their problems!"

Check out Eddie Bravo talk more about it below:

