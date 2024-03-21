Dana White isn't to be blamed for MMA monopoly, says ex-UFC star in the wake of $335M lawsuit settlement - "This, unfortunately, is on the fighters"

A former UFC heavyweight asserted that Dana White shouldn't be held responsible for the monopoly in the MMA realm, in light of the recent $335 million settlement for the class-action lawsuits.

TKO Group Holdings, the parent company overseeing the operations of the UFC, has finally agreed to resolve two class-action lawsuits filed by former UFC fighters. The sports and entertainment entity successfully concluded negotiations on Wednesday, effectively resolving conflicts originating from five interconnected class-action lawsuits filed between December 2014 and March 2015.

Expand Tweet

Brendan Schaub opines that the fighters associated with the lawsuits should now bear responsibility for the MMA monopoly, shifting blame away from the UFC CEO.

During a recent episode of The Fighter and The Kid podcast, 'Big Brown' claimed that the settlement of the lawsuits would fail to bring about the intended changes. Schaub turned to X to post a clip from his podcast and wrote:

"UFC settled the antitrust lawsuit. HUGE win for the UFC. Bad for every other organization for so many reasons. UFC remains the king. Until the fighters unionize like MLB, NBA, and NFL, nothing will ever change. You can be mad at Dana White all you want, but it’s not his fault or job. His Job is to build the UFC as big as possible and make the most profit. Period. Which he’s doing at a historic level. This, unfortunately, is on the fighters."

Check out Brendan Schaub's post below:

Expand Tweet

Lawsuits directed at Zuffa, the organization overseeing UFC operations before TKO, claimed that antitrust laws were violated by underpaying fighters and stifling competition among other MMA promoters. Initially, former fighters Cung Le, Nate Quarry, and Jon Fitch filed a complaint against Zuffa in federal court in 2014.

In June 2021, Kajan Johnson and C.B. Dollaway initiated a class-action antitrust lawsuit against Zuffa and Endeavor, echoing similar claims of illegal and anti-competitive conduct within the MMA industry.

What allegations have been made against Dana White and the UFC?

Former fighters Cung Le and Jon Fitch alleged that the UFC applied unfair business practices, resulting in a monopoly that hindered fighter earnings.

In a report from Bloody Elbow last August regarding the UFC antitrust lawsuit, an antitrust lawyer alleged that the UFC secured loans exceeding $400 million to distribute dividends to its owners. In addition to reported profits from the promotion, substantial payments were made to the owners using borrowed funds.

Expand Tweet

For example, in 2007, $199 million out of a $300 million loan was distributed as dividends to Zuffa's owners. Similarly, in 2009, another $305 million was paid out, primarily financed by a $100 million loan. During the same period, Lorenzo Fertitta, Frank Fertitta, and Dana White also made a significant sale to Flash Entertainment.