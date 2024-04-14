Dana White calls for Holly Holm's retirement following submission loss to 'jittery' Kayla Harrison at UFC 300 

Dana White is no stranger to calling for fighter retirements and called for the career end of another former champion.

The UFC CEO was asked for his thoughts on the promotional debut of Kayla Harrison and the subsequent reaction from former women's bantamweight and featherweight champion Amanda Nunes. White gleamed on Harrison's second-round submission but suggested that her opponent, Holly Holm, hang up her gloves.

White said:

"I don't care what level Kayla Harrison has competed at. I guarantee you she had some serious jitters tonight. She came in there and she literally put it to an absolute legend in all of combat sports. Obviously a big night for her and a big win and I would love to see Holly retire."

The 42-year-old Holm once held the UFC women's bantamweight championship after pulling off arguably the biggest upset in Octagon history with a head-kick knockout of Ronda Rousey in 2015. Before her MMA career, "The Preacher's Daughter" put together a Hall of Fame boxing career, going 33-2-3 as a three-division world champion.

Since her win over Rousey at UFC 193, Holm has gone 5-7 with one no-contest, including losses in three more title fights. Holm's last win came in March 2023; a decision victory over Yana Santos at UFC San Antonio.

Dana White announces Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler in UFC 300 post-fight presser

Dana White continued the momentum the UFC had built on the night of April 13 in his post-fight presser by announcing two upcoming pay-per-view headliners. UFC 302 will be topped by lightweight champion Islam Makhachev and Dustin Poirier while UFC 303 will feature the highly anticipated return of Conor McGregor against Michael Chandler.

McGregor previously announced the fight on his social media on New Year's Eve 2023 but the claim was denied by Dana White, citing "The Notorious" had duties toward "Road House." The matchup is now official and will commence at the welterweight limit of 170 pounds.

Both pay-per-view cards will occur in June, with UFC 302 slated for June 1 and UFC 303 set to be on June 29.

McGregor and Chandler have been linked for over a year, coaching against each other on The Ultimate Fighter season 31.

