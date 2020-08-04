In a sudden turnaround of opinion, UFC President Dana White is now completely supportive of his friend and the 54-year-old heavyweight boxing legend Mike Tyson stepping out of retirement in an exhibition match with fellow retired legend Roy Jones Jr.

Initially, Dana White had said that he didn't like the idea of watching Mike Tyson fighting again but the UFC frontman has now made a complete U-turn and declared his complete support for his friend Tyson ahead of the latter's fight against Jones Jr.

“I love Mike Tyson,” White said on the Tim and Sid Show after Tyson announced his comeback plans, but before the bout with Jones was announced. “I’m begging him not to fight. Mike, you’re 53, please don’t do it, please… If it comes down to where he is about to do something crazy, I might have to jump in and figure out something for him not to do it.”

Speaking to the media ahead of last weekend’s UFC on ESPN+31 card, Dana White said that he’s excited for Tyson's return and even revealed that he plans to visit Tyson in his camp for the fight. (via MMA Fighting)

“I’m flying out probably next week to watch him train,” White said. I’m excited for [Tyson],” White added “He says he’s got that fire, he wants to fight, he wants this, Jones wants it, they’re grown men – I’m 100 percent supportive.”

Sources: The Mike Tyson-Roy Jones Jr. PPV on September 12 will cost $49.99.



Mike Tyson will fight Roy Jones Jr. in an exhibition clash on September 12. The bout will be aired on social media platform Triller and on pay-per-view at a price of $49.99. The executive director of the sanctioning California State Athletic Commission, Andy Foster had previously stated that neither Tyson nor Jones will fight at full intensity but "Iron Mike" claimed that he will knock Jones out if he finds the opportunity to.