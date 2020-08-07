Dana White claims that UFC 253 is likely to take place at Fight Island

The upcoming UFC 253 main event between Israel Adesanya and Paulo Costa is one of the most highly-awaited fights of the year. And according to UFC President, Dana White, the grudge match between the two Middleweight fighters could possibly take place at the UFC Fight Island.

While speaking to Complex in a recent interview, Dana White claimed that there is a possibility that the UFC will be moving back to Fight Island for the UFC 253 PPV. With no official announcement in regards to the location for the event, White has claimed that it's likely his promotion will be heading back to the Yas Island. (H/T: BJ Penn)

“We’ll be announcing (the location) soon. But obviously it’s looking like Fight Island."- said Dana White.

The UFC President further said that the UFC Fight Island definitely wasn't a one-time thing and Dana White will make sure that Abu Dhabi becomes the fight capital of the world. White also confirmed that several big fights are going international at the UFC Fight Island.

“A lot of the big fights that are international are going to be on Fight Island. I told everybody the last time we were there, people sort of thought this was a one-and-done or whatever, it’s not. We’re going to be at Fight Island. Abu Dhabi is going to end up being the fight capital of the world. It definitely isn’t Las Vegas."- Dana White added.

When is UFC 253?

UFC 253 is scheduled for 19th of September and will be headlined by Israel Adesanya and Paulo Costa in a Middleweight bout. The two 185-ers have had quite the issue against one another but will finally get their chance to solve their differences inside the Octagon.

'The Last Stylebender' is heading into the fight on the back of a successful yet underwhelming title defense over Yoel Romero from UFC 248. He will look forward to proving all his critics wrong against another hard-hitter in Costa. 'The Eraser' himself has been on quite the run in the UFC and will look to get his hands on his first title in the company.