Dana White clarifies "corporate f***ing sh*tshow" comment made about Barstool Sports on Pat McAfee Show

Dana White has clarified his comments about Barstool Sports on the Pat McAfee Show. During his recent appearance, the UFC president seemingly took shots at Barstool Sports for being sold to PENN Gaming.

White also claimed that he had a situation with Barstool Sports and said:

"You're gonna see it with Barstool over the next couple of years too. They've came in and they bought it out, they bought Portnoy out. I had a situation yesterday with Barstool and it's turning into a corporate f***ing sh*tshow."

Dana White's comments were quick to raise rumors of him ending his friendship with Barstool Sports. However, that does not seem to be the case. The UFC president clarified the comments he made on the Pat McAfee Show were directed at PENN Gaming and not Barstool Sports.

During a recent media scrum for the Power Slap League, White said:

"No, that's not true. Listen, what I said today on Pat McAfee was not about Barstool Sports it was about PENN Gaming, it was about PENN Gaming. Basically what I'm saying is when you build a company like Barstool Sports, the way that it was built with a guy like Dave Portnoy, once you get a bunch of suits involved, it just changes the dynamic of the whole thing."

Dana White - Barstool Sports: When did Dave Portnoy sell his company?

Dave Portnoy started Barstool Sports a sports digital media outlet back in 2003. Over the coming years, the company expanded and as of now, it is a digital platform which covers sports, lifestyle, gambling, and entertainment with more than 200 million followers.

In 2020, it was announced that Barstool Sports and PENN would partner exclusively for sports betting and iCasino. PENN acquired 36% of the company as well for approximately $163 million. Earlier this year in February, it was announced that PENN is purchasing the remaining stake of Barstool Company.

PENN Gaming paid about $388 million for the remaining acquisition of Barstool Sports making the whole acquisition to be worth around $551 million. Interestingly, it was later revealed that a full acquisition of Barstool Sports was always in the plans of PENN and their first deal also included a path for the company to complete the takeover in the coming years.

