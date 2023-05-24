UFC CEO Dana White is known to gamble while in Las Vegas, and on "The Pat McAfee Show," he detailed his last gambling experience with former NFL player Taylor Lewan.

Lewan, one half of the "Bussin With The Boys" podcast that includes Will Compton, joined White for a round of blackjack, and according to White, Lewan's night started with losing $60,000 on the first hand. Yikes.

But as White recalled, despite being down huge money, Taylor Lewan came back and walked away in the green.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“We go down last night," White said. "Taylor puts up 30,000. The first hand, he gets an 11. He doubles for 60,000. If he wins the hand, it's a $120,000 hand. He loses it. ... He's looking sick, and ... he ends up he's down to $130,000, and we flip it and he comes all the way back and he walks away with $67,000.”

Pat McAfee @PatMcAfeeShow



He was down $130,000 and he came all the way back to be up $67,000 at the end of the night" ~ #PMSLive "Taylor Lewan lost $60,000 on the first hand last night..He was down $130,000 and he came all the way back to be up $67,000 at the end of the night" ~ @danawhite "Taylor Lewan lost $60,000 on the first hand last night..He was down $130,000 and he came all the way back to be up $67,000 at the end of the night" ~ @danawhite #PMSLive https://t.co/vA634Z39if

For most people, putting $30,000 on a single hand of blackjack is unfathomable, but that's what Lewan did. Then, to lose $60,000 first up, that would send most home, but Lewan stuck with it and walked away winning $67,000.

Obviously, not all gambling experiences end like this, but Lewan was able to bring himself back and be a winner on the night.

Is Taylor Lewan retired from the NFL?

Taylor Lewan

The three-time Pro Bowler has played 105 games in the NFL across nine seasons, and despite being 31 years old (which is releatively young in league circles), Lewan has considered retirement.

He played just two games for the Tennessee Titans last season as injuries took their toll, and he was released this offseason.

It is not known if Taylor Lewan has retired, but he has said he has thought about it. As the saying goes, "if you talk about retiring, you're halfway there," and it feels like Lewan could call it a day.

He has a great podcast with friend Will Compton, so he might put all his energy into that if he chooses not to play in the NFL anymore.

Poll : 0 votes