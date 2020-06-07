Dana White compares Amanda Nunes to NFL legend Tom Brady

UFC president Dana White has claimed that Amanda Nunes is now entering “Tom Brady status” in regard to her incredible achievements inside the Octagon

Having featured in as many as nine Super Bowls and winning six of them for the Patriots, Brady is arguably the most successful player in NFL history

UFC Fight 250 Nunes v Spencer: Weigh-Ins

UFC women's featherweight and bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes will be looking to create history when she steps inside the Octagon tonight in the main event of UFC 250 against Felicia Spencer. Nunes will become the first woman in MMA history to successfully defend two titles if she manages to get past overwhelming underdog Spencer.

UFC president Dana White has claimed that Amanda Nunes is now entering “Tom Brady status” in regard to her incredible achievements inside the Octagon. Brady, who is the former quarterback of the New England Patriots and the newest member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, is one of the greatest athletes in sports history.

Having featured in as many as nine Super Bowls and winning six of them for the Patriots, Brady is arguably the most successful player in NFL history. White has previously expressed his fondness for Brady, who also happens to be a good friend and now likened his greatest female champion to the NFL player. This shows how highly the UFC president regards "The Lioness".

Amanda Nunes is the Tom Brady of MMA, claims Dana White

Speaking to reporters at the UFC 250 pre-fight press conference, White was all praises for his female champion Amanda Nunes and compared her to the NFL legend Brady.

“Listen, she’s in a position right now — everybody already considers her the greatest female mixed martial artist ever, and one of the greatest of all time, male or female. She’s in a position now where she’s like (Tom) Brady status, you know what I mean? She’s like Brady. You just keep breaking records and try to make the record so far out and hard to beat that, you know, it will take an incredible athlete to show up one day and break Amanda Nunes’ records. She fights for money to make a living for her and her family, and she fights for legacy now, to break as many records as she can and try to get that thing so far out of reach that people can’t touch her.”

Nunes is presently on a blistering 10-fight win streak and is 12-1 in the UFC. She has defeated every former bantamweight champion in the UFC, and finished all of them within the first round.