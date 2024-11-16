Dana White compares Conor McGregor and Donald Trump: "The two biggest that actually shake the arena"

Conor McGregor and Donald Trump aren't that different, at least according to UFC CEO Dana White, who is known for his friendships with both men. During a recent sitdown with TMZ Sports, White spoke about the parallels he sees between the former UFC two-division champion and president-elect of the United States.

Both men are known for their larger-than-life personalities and peacocking swagger. This presence has been noted by White, who stated that few others affect arenas more than McGregor or Trump when they walk out. This is even though Trump is no fighter:

"You know what's crazy when you think about it? When you think about fighter walkouts, the two biggest that actually shake the arena are President Trump and Conor McGregor. Two of the biggest fight walkouts ever."

Check out Dana White comparing Donald Trump to Conor McGregor (5:22):

White made the statement in response to the possibility of Trump walking out with him later at UFC 309, which would mark the first event Trump would be present at, since winning the 2024 U.S. presidential elections. It would make for a monumental occasion given the fights that are scheduled.

UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones will be making what may be his final walk, against divisional legend Stipe Miocic. 'Bones' has been adamant about not facing Tom Aspinall, the interim heavyweight champion. As White asserted that the winner should fight Aspinall, Jones likely will retire if he wins.

For Trump to witness Jones' final UFC performance would be unforgettable. Moreover, he also has the chance to witness a major upset if Miocic somehow turns back the clock and emerges victorious after more than three years away since getting knocked out by Francis Ngannou.

Conor McGregor previously praised Donald Trump himself

Conor McGregor took to X, as he often does, four years ago. Only instead of aiming for another fighter, he chose to shower Donald Trump with kind words, speaking about him in glowing terms:

"Phenomenal President. Quite possibly the USA [goat emoji]. Most certainly one of them anyway, as he sits atop the shoulders of many amazing giants that came before him."

McGregor has grown increasingly political over the last few years, taking a massive interest in the sociopolitical landscape of his native Ireland.

