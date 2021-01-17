Dana White concedes he may 'have to' set up Max Holloway vs. Alexander Volkanovski 3

During the UFC Fight Island 7 press conference, Dana White confirmed that Max Holloway is likely to be given a future shot at the UFC featherweight title. Once again, the former champion proved to the world why he is regarded as possibly the best featherweight of all time, courtesy of his dominant win over Calvin Kattar.

As a reward for his impressive win, Dana White is now likely to give Max Holloway a shot at the Alexander Volkanovski vs. Brian Ortega title fight winner. The bout is reportedly set for March and Volkanovski will put his belt on the line against T-City.

Here is what Dana White told the media, courtesy of Chamatkar Sandhu:

"I think we have to." - Dana White when asked whether the UFC would consider Max Holloway for a title shot, facing the winner of Alexander Volkanovski vs. Brian Ortega. #UFCFightIsland7 — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) January 16, 2021

Heading into the UFC Fight Island 7 main event, Max Holloway had already lost two fights to Alexander Volkanovski. 'Blessed' initially lost the UFC featherweight title to the latter and then lost a controversial rematch to the new champion. But, as things stand, fight fans could end up witnessing a trilogy between Holloway and Volkanovski, if the champ retains his belt against Ortega in March.

Max Holloway also holds a win over T-City himself, in a fight that was quite similar to the beatdown he gave to Calvin Kattar on the ABC Network. However, Ortega looked like a much-improved fighter in his last outing against The Korean Zombie, which was also the former's first since losing to Max.

Will Max Holloway be the top dog of the UFC featherweight division once again?

Max Holloway has certainly established himself as one of the greatest UFC featherweights of all time, if not the greatest of all time. Considered the GOAT at 145lbs by many, Holloway, despite not having the title, proved why he is the man to watch in the UFC's featherweight division.

However, the champion remains the man to beat in the division, and that's Volkanovski. Having registered big wins over the likes of Jose Aldo, Frankie Edgar, and now Calvin Kattar, Max Holloway will aim to establish his place at the top of the featherweight division yet again. While Holloway could also consider moving up to 155, many believe that Blessed has unfinished business at featherweight.