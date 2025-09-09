Dana White confirms Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford joins Floyd Mayweather’s megafights with Conor McGregor and Manny Pacquiao

Dana White's return to boxing looks to be a big hit. The upcoming Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford fight has reportedly done monumental numbers in the lead-up, drawing comparisons to Floyd Mayweather's super fights with Conor McGregor and Manny Pacquiao.For context, the UFC CEO has joined forces with Saudi Arabia's General Entertainment Authority chairman, Turki Alalshikh, to promote the super fight, which would be streamed worldwide on Netflix on Sept 13.The pair had teamed up earlier this year to create TKO boxing. Alvarez vs. Crawford will be the promotion's first event. The card is expected to attract a crowd of 65,000 at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.According to a recent social media post by Championship Rounds, citing KSNV News 3 Las Vegas, White confirmed that the upcoming fight is the third-highest-grossing boxing gate of all time behind Mayweather vs. Pacquiao and Mayweather vs. McGregor.Mayweather vs. Pacquiao is expected to have amassed a $72.2 million gate, while McGregor's crossover fight bagged $55.4 million.Alvarez vs. Crawford is widely regarded as one of the greatest boxing matches of the generation. The winner of the fight will walk away with the undisputed and the Ring Magazine super-middleweight titles.Alvarez has won world titles in four weight classes and is the only undisputed super-middleweight champion in the history of the sport. Crawford, the first man to win undisputed titles in two weight classes in the modern era, currently holds the WBA super-welterweight title.Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford undercardThe Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford event will feature three other main card fights apart from the headlining attraction.A super welterweight clash between Irish boxing standout Callum Walsh and fellow undefeated pugilist Fernando Vargas Jr. will lead into the main event. Elsewhere on the main card, Interim WBC super-middleweight champion Christian Mbilli will take on the undefeated Lester Martinez.A 10-round lightweight bout between the undefeated Mohammed Alakel and John Orneals will kick off the main card.Check out the preliminary card lineup below:Serhii Bohachuk vs. Brandon Adams (Middleweight)Ivan Dychko vs. Jermaine Franklin (Heavyweight)Reito Tsutsumi vs. Javier Martinez (Featherweight)Sultan Almohamed vs. Martin Caraballo (Super-lightweight)Steven Nelson vs. Raiko Santana (Light-heavyweight)Marco Verde vs. Sona Akale (162-pound, catchweight)