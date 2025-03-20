Dana White's TKO boxing promotion's purse structure:  Popular boxing site throws light on the same

Dana White's looming endeavor with TKO Boxing League in collaboration with Turki Alalshikh has the sweet science community talking with a new report providing further information on the burgeoning organization. Documents reportedly sent out to potential fighters in this TKO Boxing League have since been reportedly reviewed by Boxing Scene.

Ad

One of the interesting findings from the BS article was the reported TKO Boxing purse structures. According to Boxing Scene, TKO purses will increase in alignment with the fighter's ability to break into the top 10 of the company-specific fighter rankings. The report from BS was also posted on X by @jedigoodman which stated that a 10-round bout from an unranked fighter will receive $20,000.

A fighter ranked by the company between the five and 10 spots will net $50,000 and a boxer ranked by the company between the three and four slots will garner $125,000. Also, the reported purses for someone challenging for a company title as compared to someone defending a company title are $375,000 and $750,000, respectively.

Ad

Trending

Check out the reported TKO Boxing purse structure below:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Expand Tweet

Ad

What else has been reported on Dana White's TKO Boxing League

Dana White has spoken for years about getting into the boxing promotion game and there have been several reported details about the organization's plans. Again referencing the report from Boxing Scene, a managerial component to support this TKO circuit is reportedly in place. This is being provided by an entity known as Hualapai Ventures, Inc. to the tune of a reported 10 million dollar annual fee.

Ad

The 55-year-old will also utilize his own rankings system that will operate separately from The Ring Magazine rankings. Ring Magazine is owned by Turki Alalshikh who is heavily involved in this TKO Boxing League and he has stated that the Ring rankings and TKO rankings will be separate.

Per separate statements from both Dana White and Turki Alalshikh, one of the biggest hiring focuses for this TKO Boxing League going forward will be centric on matchmakers as well as talent scouts.

Ad

There are expectations that boxing officials are expected to meet next week with the Connecticut native and others in the TKO fold. This will reportedly be done to gain a more comprehensive understanding of how the Dana White and Turki Alalshikh helmed league intends to operate.

Several high-level industry insiders foresee big things for this TKO Boxing League with plans for an inaugural show tentatively mapped out for either late 2025 or 2026.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.