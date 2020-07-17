UFC President Dana White has confirmed that the promotion is indeed looking to book a matchup between Colby Covington and Tyron Woodley in August; the UFC frontman has said that Chaos has already signed the contract to fight former UFC welterweight champion and the promotion is waiting on Woodley to sign to make it official.

Tyron Woodley and Colby Covington have had quite a few verbal back and forths in the past and their rivalry goes back to the time when Woodley was the UFC welterweight champion. The pair have been rumored to fight several times but the matchup never came to fruition.

Earlier this week, Colby Covington shared a picture of a signed bout agreement for a matchup against Woodley on Instagram which indicated that the UFC is indeed close to booking the fight this time.

“This was supposed to be your main event August 22nd on ESPN until Tyrone did what his daddy should’ve and pulled out AGAIN” Covington wrote on Instagram.

Tyron Woodley then responded to Colby Covington's claim on Twitter.

“He claims everything. So tired of this hemorrhoid.”

Now, UFC President Dana White has finally announced that the UFC is looking to book a fight between Chaos and T-Wood and though the outspoken Colby Covington has signed on the contract for the fight, the promotion is waiting for Woodley to seal the seal by signing the dotted line.

“Woodley has been talking about fighting Colby Covington since Colby fought [Kamaru] Usman,” White said (via Helen Yee). “So, it is true that Colby signed the deal and he’s ready to go. So, just waiting on Woodley.”