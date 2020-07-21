Dana White confirms Conor McGregor's retirement, shuts down rumors of a fight against Jorge Masvidal

UFC President, Dana White has shut down the rumors of a potential Conor McGregor vs Jorge Masvidal fight, well at least for the moment. While speaking to Kevin Iole of Yahoo! Sports, White provided an update on McGregor's current status with the UFC and shed further light into a potential fight between Conor McGregor and Jorge Masvidal.

While speaking to Yahoo! Sports, Dana White said the following was asked regarding the idea of a potential dream fight between Conor McGregor and Jorge Masvidal. There have been several talks of a potential fight between the pair over the past few months. However, Dana White has completely played down the rumors of this super fight. (H/T: RT Sport)

"Conor McGregor’s retired."- said Dana White while speaking to Yahoo! Sports

At the recently concluded UFC 251 pay-per-view, Jorge Masvidal was unable to capture the UFC Welterweight Championship after stepping in for Gilbert Burns on a week's notice in order to fight Kamaru Usman for the title.

Masvidal, despite a valiant effort, ended up on the losing side, via unanimous decision. On the back of a title loss, 'Gamebred' has been confident of the fact that he will receive another shot at the title in the future but only after he compiles a few more wins under his belt.

Jorge Masvidal vs Conor McGregor off the charts?

Conor McGregor indeed announced his retirement from the fight game, earlier in the year. 'The Notorious One' made his return to the Octagon in early 2020 and finished-off Donald Cerrone within 40 seconds of the fight.

Since then, fans have been confident of the fact that McGregor would be returning to the Octagon once again in 2020, but that isn't the case to be.

Now, it remains to be seen if McGregor will end his retirement once again and if Dana White would rather prefer to have the Irishman compete at an event with fans. The UFC President would rather save a fight between McGregor and Masvidal for an event with the presence of the fans.