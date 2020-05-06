Dana White confirms Conor McGregor will return at "Fight Island" in June

Conor McGregor v Donald Cerrone

Former UFC lightweight and featherweight champion Conor McGregor is looking to make good on his vow to fight thrice this year. The Irishman is ready to fight given the fact that we are now four months past his return to the Octagon in January against Donald Cerrone at UFC 246, out of which he came out absolutely untouched with a dominant forty second KO victory.

According to UFC president Dana White, the power-punching Irishman is looking to compete soon but due to international flight restrictions all around the globe, the fighter won't be able to fly to the United States.

However, with the preparation for White's brainchild "Fight Island" in full gear, and assuming it gets done by sometime in June as White earlier mentioned, we might soon see McGregor step inside the Octagon again. Speaking to Jim Rome, White said he regrets the fact that McGregor may have to fight inside an empty arena because the Irishman is synonymous with fanfare.

“Conor’s been ready to fight for a while. He’s in shape. He’s ready to go. First of all, ‘Fight Island’ is going to be very important in any of these fights that are happening with people from outside the country. It kills me to do a fight with Conor without fans. Kills me. This guy’s doing almost $20 million gates.”

Who is the next name on McGregor's list?

Who will McGregor take on in his next outing though? With White announcing that the winner of the fight between Tony Ferguson and Justin Gaethje will go on to face Khabib Nurmagomedov,for the UFC lightweight title; the much speculated rematch is out of question.

A massive clash against Jorge Masvidal may well be in the offing as White recently mentioned he has something "special" planned for the "BMF" titleholder and it' not the fight against Kamaru Usman.