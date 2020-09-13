The highly awaited lightweight fight between Dustin Poirier and Tony Ferguson is off the charts and according to UFC President Dana White, the two former 155 champions won't square-off against one another anytime soon.

According to initial reports, Dustin Poirier and Tony Ferguson were set for a collision at the UFC 254 pay-per-view and were also bound to serve as the co-main event of the card. But, all of those who expected The Diamond to meet El Cucuy on Fight Island, shouldn't get their hopes up anymore.

Dustin Poirier vs. Tony Ferguson not happening

UFC President Dana White has confirmed that the highly-awaited lightweight clash between Dustin Poirier and Tony Ferguson won't be happening anytime soon and the UFC won't even try to salvage the fight.

White confirmed that his promotion will now move on and look forward to booking a completely new fight for Tony Ferguson, who is seemingly set for his return to the Octagon for the first time since his interim title loss to Justin Gaethje at UFC 249. (H/T: MMA Junkie)

“No, we’re not even trying to salvage it. We’re getting another fight. It’ll happen (with a different opponent for Ferguson).”- said Dana White on the UFC Vegas 10 post-fight press conference.

While Dana White didn't exactly reveal a specific reason on why the fight is not happening, it is to be believed that the UFC couldn't come to terms with Dustin Poirier and a deal couldn't be reached with the former interim UFC Lightweight Champion. White also didn't mention or drop any sort of hints on who Tony Ferguson's new opponent could be but many have predicted that Dan Hooker, who lost to Poirier in his last outing, could be next in line to face El Cucuy.

UFC 254 is scheduled for the 24th of October and will be headlined by Khabib Nurmagomedov and Justin Gaethje in an undisputed lightweight title fight between the pair.