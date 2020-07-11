Dana White confirms that Gilbert Burns will receive the first shot at the Welterweight Title after UFC 251

Gilbert Burns was recently removed from the UFC 251 PPV after testing COVID-19 positive.

'Durinho' will be getting the first shot at the UFC Welterweight Title regardless of the Masvidal vs Usman winner.

Gilbert Burns

According to UFC President, Dana White, the original UFC Welterweight Title contender Gilbert Burns won't be losing his title. Burns was removed from the UFC 251 pay-per-view due to being tested positive for COVID-19.

While speaking to MMA Junkie after the UFC 251 weigh-ins, Dana White stated that Gilbert Burns is still the No.1 ranked Welterweight fighter in the world and is the No.1 contender for the title as well.

White added that 'Durinho' is definitely passion-driven and has the motivation to be a world champion, which puts him in a good spot.

“He’s the No. 1 contender. He’s the No. 1 ranked guy in the world. Yeah – he’s the No. 1 guy in the world. The kid is hungry. He wants to fight. He wants to be a world champion – and he’s No. 1. Yeah, that puts him in a pretty good spot.”

Gilbert Burns' removal from UFC 251

Gilbert Burns was recently removed from the UFC 251 headliner against Kamaru Usman after being tested positive for COVID-19 recently. The Brazilian was removed from the fight and was replaced by Jorge Masvidal, who took the fight against Kamaru Usman on a week's notice.

It is now almost guaranteed that Burns will be receiving the first shot at the UFC Welterweight Championship, regardless of whoever walks out with the title at UFC 251.

Gilbert Burns' last Octagon outing saw him secure a huge win over Tyron Woodley, a win that earned him a shot at the UFC Welterweight Championship.

When is UFC 251?

Advertisement

UFC 251 is scheduled for 11th July and on 12th July, at 7.30 AM (IST). The event will be headlined by Kamaru Usman and Jorge Masvidal, as the two arch-rivals will look to settle their differences in the headliner of UFC 251.

Whereas, the rest of the card will feature two other title fights, including a Featherweight Title clash and a Bantamweight Title clash featuring the likes of Max Holloway, Alexander Volkanovski, Petr Yan, and Jose Aldo.

The main card will also consist of Amanda Ribas, Paige VanZant, Rose Namajunas, and Jessica Andrade.