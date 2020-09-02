Dana White confirms his interest in booking Brock Lesnar vs Jon Jones

Not only did UFC President Dana White confirm that he's interested in booking a rematch between Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal for early 2021 but White has also weighed in on the speculation of a potential mega-fight between Brock Lesnar and Jones.

According to a recent report, Brock Lesnar is no longer under contract with WWE and is a free agent. This also sparked the speculations of him possibly returning to the UFC and promotion President Dana White has additionally stated that he won't be getting in the way of a potential fight between the former WWE Champion and Jon Jones.

Dana White confirms interest in a fight between Brock Lesnar and Jon Jones

While speaking to TMZ recently, Dana White confirmed his interest in booking a potential fight between Brock Lesnar and Jon Jones. The UFC President stated on Tuesday that he is willing to bring Brock Lesnar back into the promotion and have him fight the former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion, only if the former is "seriously interested" in a fight.

Brock Lesnar's contract with WWE recently expired and since then there has been a lot of speculation regarding the former WWE Champion's future. While it remains to be seen where Lesnar ends up next, several reports have also suggested that he is expected to re-sign with WWE eventually down the road. However, if the offer is right, Brock Lesnar could possibly end up in the UFC once again, even if it's for a one-off fight against Jon Jones at Heavyweight.

Bones recently moved up to the UFC's Heavyweight Division after vacating the UFC Light Heavyweight Championship and while it remains to be seen who his first opponent in the division is going to be, Jon Jones is expected to challenge for the UFC Heavyweight Title sooner or later. However, a fight against Brock Lesnar could also be on the cards if the UFC plays along.