Dana White confirms the location for UFC 259: Blachowicz vs Adesanya

UFC president Dana White has confirmed that UFC 259 would take place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas on March 6. The event will have three title fights in the light heavyweight, women's featherweight, and bantamweight divisions.

The headliner will feature Jan Blachowicz defending his 205 lb belt against Israel Adesanya, who currently holds the middleweight championship and wants to become another UFC double champion.

White revealed in the promotion's Instagram account that the UFC Apex would be open to the public for the first time. However, there is a catch: You need to win a UFC offer called "Best Seats" to enter. There will be only one winner who will have the right to invite a guest.

"For the last eight months, all UFC live events have been held on Fight Island in Abu Dhabi, or at the Apex here in Las Vegas. We had a small group of fans at our last event on Fight Island - and it was awesome to have that type of energy back in the building. But we've never been able to have fans attend UFC live events at the Apex - until now," White revealed about UFC 259. "You can win the ultimate exclusive UFC fan experience and be the first to attend a live pay per view event. Inside the Apex, one lucky winner and a guest will get round trip airfare hotel accommodations. I'll give you a bunch of UFC gear. And best of all, you'll be the only fans in the Apex for UFC 259 Saturday, March 6 in Las Vegas. Go to ufc.com/bestseats and enter. This is truly a once in a lifetime opportunity. Do not miss out. Sign up for this thing right now."

Even though only two people will be in attendance, UFC 259 will be first live event to be open to the public (besides UFC Fight Island) since March 2020 when the coronavirus pandemic started.

Who else is fighting at UFC 259?

Amanda Nunes v Germaine de Randamie

Besides the central bout with Jan Blachowicz and Israel Adesanya, UFC 259 will have Amanda Nunes versus Megan Anderson for the women's featherweight championship serving as the night's co-main event.

The third title fight will be the clash between current bantamweight champion Petr Yan and challenger Aljamain Sterling.

Advertisement

Check out the current full fight card for UFC 259:

Jan Blachowicz versus Israel Adesanya (light heavyweight title fight)

Amanda Nunes versus Megan Anderson (women's featherweight title fight)

Petr Yan versus Aljamain Sterling (bantamweight title fight)

Aleksandar Rakic versus Thiago Santos (heavyweight)

Dominick Cruz versus Casey Kenney (bantamweight)

Drew Dober versus Islam Makchachev (lightweight)

Joseph Benavidez versus Askar Askarov (flyweight)

Sean Brady versus Jake Matthews (welterweight)

Aalon Cruz versus Uros Medic (featherweight)

Randy Costa versus Trevin Jones (bantamweight)

Tim Elliott versus Jordan Espinosa (flyweight)

Amanda Lemos versus Livia Renata Souza (women's bantamweight)

Song Yadong versus Kyler Phillips (bantamweight)