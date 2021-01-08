UFC 259: Petr Yan vs Aljamain Sterling becomes third title fight of stacked card

The UFC title fight between Aljamain Sterling versus Petr Yan has a new date. After some issues scheduling the next championship bout for the UFC bantamweight division, the two will finally enter the octagon in UFC 259.

The information comes from MMA Junkie. According to the website, some anonymous sources informed that a deal was reached for the bout to happen on March 6. However, they asked for secrecy since UFC is yet to make the announcement officially.

If the bout is confirmed, it will be the third title fight to be scheduled for UFC 259. Israel Adesanya vs Jan Blanchowicz for the UFC Light Heavyweight Championship and Amanda Nunes taking on Megan Anderson for the Women's Featherweight title will also take place in the event.

The bantamweight title bout between Petr Yan and Aljamain Sterling has been rebooked for UFC 259, sources confirmed to @bokamotoESPN after a report by MMA Junkie. pic.twitter.com/Mcl8QbzZkR — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) January 7, 2021

UFC 259 will have its preliminary card aired on ESPN and ESPN+, while its main card will only be available on pay-per-view. The event takes place on March 6, but the location and venue are yet to be announced by the promotion.

Current UFC bantamweight champion Petr Yan has an unbeaten streak in the promotion. He conquered the vacant title with a win over Jose Aldo after the former titleholder, Henry Cejudo, retired last year.

As for the challenger, Sterling comes into the bout with a solid five-fight winning streak and 11 victories in total out of his 14 fights in UFC. His last appearance was in July last year when he submitted Cory Sandhagen in the first round with a rear-naked choke.

This is what the UFC 259 fight card looks like for the moment:

Jan Blachowicz vs. Israel Adesanya (Light Heavyweight)

Amanda Nunes vs. Megan Anderson (Women's Featherweight)

Advertisement

Petr Yan vs. Aljamain Sterling (Bantamweight)

Aleksandar Rakic vs. Thiago Santos (Light Heavyweight)

Dominick Cruz vs. Casey Kenney (Bantamweight)

Drew Dober vs. Islam Makhachev (lightweight)

Askar Askarov vs. Joseph Benavidez (Flyweight)

Sean Brady vs. Jake Matthews (Welterweight)

Randy Costa vs. Trevin Jones (Bantamweight)

Aalon Cruz vs. Uros Medic (Lightweight)

Tim Elliott vs. Jordan Espinosa (Flyweight)

Could Henry Cejudo return for UFC 259?

UFC 249 Cejudo v Cruz

Former UFC Bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt has been calling Henry Cejudo out on social media. 'Triple C' retired from the octagon in 2020 after he captured and defended the UFC Flyweight and Bantamweight titles.

Garbrandt challenged Cejudo to choose the most convenient weight class for the fight and demanded that the clash should happen on March 6.

Hey @HenryCejudo looks like it’s us March 6th pick the weight class.. @ufc — Cody Garbrandt (@Cody_Nolove) December 13, 2020

Advertisement

Cejudo has teased to resume his career on multiple occasions via social media. However, he has not made any clear move in that direction as of yet.

Would a Henry Cejudo return overshadow any of the other title fights in UFC 259? Sound off in the comments.