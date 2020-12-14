Former UFC bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt has a date in his mind for a potential fight against Henry Cejudo.

Garbrandt took to his Twitter account and called out Cejudo; he also offered him to choose the weight class as per his convenience.

"No Love" challenged Cejudo for a fight on March 6, 2021, the date on which UFC 259 pay-per-view is scheduled.

"Hey @HenryCejudo looks like it’s us March 6th pick the weight class.. @ufc."

Hey @HenryCejudo looks like it’s us March 6th pick the weight class.. @ufc — Cody Garbrandt (@Cody_Nolove) December 13, 2020

Garbrandt and Cejudo have been calling each other out for a long time now and a fight between the two former UFC bantamweight champions is likely to transpire soon if Triple C decides to return.

“ Cody I expect a gift for Grandfather’s day since TJ is my son and you are his” https://t.co/zqoZQYIpve pic.twitter.com/SaAEyeGMY4 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) December 10, 2020

29-year-old Garbrandt last competed in June earlier this year against Raphael Assuncao. No Love was coming off three successive losses, but he dominated the fight and produced one of the most talked-about knockouts of the year.

Meanwhile, Henry Cejudo vacated both his belts following his win against Dominick Cruz at UFC 249 in May 2020. Cejudo announced his retirement and called it a career. However, "Triple C" has teased his return multiple times on social media.

Garbrandt was set to challenge UFC Flyweight champion, Deiveson Figueiredo, on November 12, but was forced to pull out owing to an injury. Figueiredo, instead, defended his title against Alex Perez.

Advertisement

What else is on UFC 259 card?

UFC 259 is slated to be held on March 6, 2021, and some major fights are expected to take place on the card. Dominick Cruz is set to return to the octagon against Casey Kenny on March 6. Top Flyweight contenders, Joseph Benavidez and Askar Askarov, will compete on the card which also hosts an interesting light Heavyweight bout between Alesander Rakic and Thiago Santos.

It is also rumored that UFC is targeting Stipe Miocic vs. Francis Ngannou's fight for the Heavyweight title in the same month, though nothing has been made official yet.

If the Heavyweight superstars indeed agree to lock horns in March, it is likely that we'll have the main event confirmed for UFC 259 PPV.