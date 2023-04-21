Dana White recently confirmed the second UFC London card of the year and announced a Fight Night event in the UK at the O2 Arena on July 22.

After the immense success of UFC 286, where the home fans in attendance witnessed England's own Leon Edwards successfully defend the welterweight title in the main event, the promotion is eager to head back to London to put on another power-packed event.

While UFC London was initially expected to be a numbered pay-per-view event, Edwards' refusal to headline the card made the UFC resort to a Fight Night. While there has been no official confirmation regarding the matchups that will feature on the card, there are some possible fights that fans are hoping to see.

Since 'Rocky' made it clear that he won't be fighting so soon after his last title defense, the UFC could call upon heavyweight contender Tom Aspinall. The Mancunian has expressed his desire to fight in July and has called out Marcin Tybura.

Tom Aspinall @AspinallMMA Leon Edwards says he doesn’t wanna fight in July and wants to fight in Abu Dhabi in October. I’m happy to take the main event slot or further down the card, I’m easy. @MarcinTybura keeps saying he is ready also ✍️ Leon Edwards says he doesn’t wanna fight in July and wants to fight in Abu Dhabi in October. I’m happy to take the main event slot or further down the card, I’m easy. @MarcinTybura keeps saying he is ready also ✍️

The obvious other choices would be Paddy Pimblett and Arnold Allen, but with the Liverpudlian's recent surgery, it's unlikely that 'The Baddy' will fight in July. Allen also recently suffered a unanimous decision loss against Max Holloway at UFC Kansas City, which also rules him out.

Learn more about UFC London ticket sales and prices

With the second UFC London event now confirmed by the promotion, fans are undoubtedly eager to get their tickets as soon as possible.

According to the official announcement, general tickets are set to go on sale from 10 AM BST on Friday, May 26, and will be available through Ticketmaster and AXS.

Considering the hype around the world's premier MMA organization hosting an event at the famed O2 Arena, tickets for the UFC London event could be priced accordingly.

Tickets for UFC 286 last month, also held at the O2 Arena, cost as much as £4,581. However, fans had the option of choosing more affordable passes starting from £344.95. UFC London tickets could be expected to be priced somewhat similarly.

MMA UNCENSORED @MMAUNCENSORED1 UFC 286 average ticket prices rank as second highest in sports. According to a study done by Slots Online Canada, the average ticket price to attend will be the highest for any sporting event in 2023 only behind only Super Bowl LVII at $4,460 each. #UFC286 UFC 286 average ticket prices rank as second highest in sports. According to a study done by Slots Online Canada, the average ticket price to attend will be the highest for any sporting event in 2023 only behind only Super Bowl LVII at $4,460 each. #UFC286 https://t.co/K6fT52F4aR

American fans who wish to enjoy the event from home will be able to access the live telecast on ESPN and ESPN+. BT Sport is the exclusive streaming partner for the UFC in England, and British fans can watch the Fight Night event go down on the network. Indian fans can catch the telecast on Sony Sports Ten 2 or stream it on Sony LIV with a subscription.

As usual, all UFC action can be accessed through the UFC Fight Pass streaming service.

Poll : 0 votes