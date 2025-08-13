Dana White confirms UFC White House event for America250 celebrations next year: "I'm flying out there at the end of this month"

  • home icon
By Nishant Zende.
Published Aug 13, 2025 08:36 GMT
Dana White talks UFC White House event. [Image courtesy: Getty Images]
Dana White recently confirmed that the UFC will stage an event at the White House as part of the highly anticipated America250 celebrations. The UFC CEO even revealed that he's set to visit the White House to discuss his plans for the event with POTUS Donald Trump at the end of the month.

The UFC recently signed a massive $7.7 billion-worth broadcasting deal with Paramount, with the media corporation's streaming platform Paramount+ and CBS becoming the new home for all live events starting in 2026.

This appears to tie in perfectly with the POTUS' plans to host a major UFC card on the White House Grounds as part of America's 250th Independence Day celebrations next year. In an interview with CBS Mornings, White confirmed that this one-of-a-kind event is in the works and said:

"It is definitely gonna happen. I talked to him last night, him being the president. I'm flying out there at the end of this month, and I'm going to sit down and walk him through all the plans and renderings, and we're going to start deciding what he wants and doesn't want... It's definitely going to happen... July 4th. 250th birthday of the USA. Live on CBS from the White House."
Dana White shares incredible preview of UFC White House event

In July, Dana White shared a preview of how big the UFC White House event could be. White claimed that he wanted to put on "the best card" ever and vowed to make it bigger than the iconic Noche UFC event at The Sphere last year.

In an interview on the Pat McAfee Show, White promised to stage a one-of-one experience for the fans and said:

"Obviously, everyone wants to fight on that card. That's a good thing because we're going to put on the best card we've ever done for that White House event. Just think about what I'm going to do for this fight, and then think about what Trump is going to do for this fight... It's a one-of-one experience. Like, when we did the Sphere - it's The Sphere [event] on steroids. There'll be nothing like it ever again."
Edited by Nishant Zende.
