Dana White confirms venue of Conor McGregor's return at UFC 257

Taking to his official Instagram handle, UFC President Dana White has officially confirmed UFC's return to Fight Island in 2021. The promotion is set for another trip to Yas Island in mid-January for three consecutive shows featuring Khamzat Chimaev, Max Holloway, and the return of Conor McGregor.

The first pay-per-view of 2021, UFC 257 will also be taking place in Fight Island. The card will be headlined by the highly-awaited rematch between The Notorious One and Dustin Poirier. The other two main events feature Max Holloway's showdown against Calvin Kattar, and the exciting welterweight clash between Leon Edwards and Khamzat Chimaev.

Here is the announcement from Dana White:

Max Holloway vs. Calvin Kattar

Leon Edwards vs. Khamzat Chimaev

Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor

3 events in a week. The UFC is headed back to Fight Island! 🏝️ (via @danawhite) pic.twitter.com/EqGzibKet5 — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) December 22, 2020

UFC's Triple Header Week promises to be an absolute banger of a week for fight fans. Dana White and his team will aim to kick-start the new year with three mouthwatering main events and as time progresses, fans should expect UFC to announce more exciting fights for the Triple Header Week.

Conor McGregor set for UFC return on Fight Island

Conor McGregor's return to the UFC will take place at Fight Island. The return of the former UFC double champion is set for January 23, which will be the first UFC PPV of 2021 and the final PPV of the Triple Header Week.

The first event is set for January 16 and features former featherweight champion Max Holloway facing the dangerous Calvin Kattar. Then, the second UFC event of 2021 will finally witness Khamzat Chimaev and Leon Edwards squaring-off.

January 23rd will mark Conor McGregor's return to the octagon for the first time since his early January 2020 win over Donald Cerrone. Whereas, Max Holloway, on the back of another loss to Alexander Volkanovski, will aim to get back into the win column against The Boston Finisher.

The Khamzat Chimaev vs. Leon Edwards fight was initially set for December 19, in what would've been the UFC's final fight of 2020. However, a COVID-19 positive test for Rocky forced him out of the fight against the up and coming Borz.