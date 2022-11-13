Dana White commented on the possible and highly anticipated return of superstar Conor McGregor. 'Notorious' has been out of competition since July 2021 after he suffered a brutal leg injury against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264.

McGregor released a video of him grappling with training partners a few days ago, and declared that "the Mac is back."

White was asked to share his thoughts on when the Irishman is likely to return when he spoke to the media at the UFC 281 post-fight press conference. The UFC president said the following:

"He just got done filming a movie and he's been posting videos of himself training. And he definitely wants to come back next year."

Watch the video below from 9:15:

Dana White and Conor McGregor have shared a close working relationship since the Irishman joined the organization in 2013. The UFC president has only ever had good things to say about McGregor and will no doubt look forward to the superstar's return to the octagon.

'Notorious' posted the following video on social media two days ago, which showed him training takedown-defense and grappling.

"It’s using the opponents control of your wrist as a lever. Watch and see can you see. Leave a comment and tag your pal, the Mac is back..."

Watch the video below:

Dana White reflects on 'movie-like' speech given by Alex Pereira's corner going into Round 5

Dana White and the UFC hosted one of the most memorable nights in the promotion's history at UFC 281. With knockouts galore and exciting matchups throughout the card, it was a historic occasion at Madison Square Garden.

During the UFC president's post-fight press conference, he reflected on the incredible main event between Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira. White recounted the 'movie-like' corner advice that Pereira's team gave him heading into Round 5:

"Pereira's corner in that round, it was straight out of a movie... One of his trainers, I don't know who, was like, 'You're losing this f***ing fight, you need to knock him out in this round. You have to move forward... Let your f***ing hands go and you're a world champion in five minutes.' It was seriously straight out of a movie."

The UFC middleweight division has a new champion for the first time since 2019. However, there is a strong feeling that Adesanya will get an immediate rematch.

