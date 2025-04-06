"Dana White, cut him" - UFC Fight Night winner gets lectured by fans for defending bizarre middleweight record

A fighter's UFC debut has sparked reactions from the MMA community worldwide. While many bashed the individual for his performance, others argued it shouldn't be such a huge deal.
The person in question is Torrez Finney, who faced Robert Valentin in a middleweight bout on the main card of UFC Vegas 105. The fight night event took place this past weekend at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.
In the hard-fought three rounds, Finney was unable to inflict any significant damage but was successful in nullifying Valentin's attacks. The 26-year-old kept his opponent at bay through his wrestling prowess.
In the end, Finney was declared the winner via a split decision, which upset many MMA fans. The judges scored the contest (29-28, 27-30, 29-28).
Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more
Notably, Finney made a unique record with his win at UFC Vegas 105. He landed fewer meaningful strikes than any other decision winner in UFC middleweight history. During the post-fight press conference, 'The Punisher' looked back on his lackluster performance, saying:
''I would say it's a weird performance. That was a dud...and heck I felt way worse than this going into a fight...we got to grow from it and that's one of those things that I'm going to do. I'm going to grow from this.''
Check out Torrez Finney's comments below (via MMA Junkie's post on X):
Fans soon rushed to the comments section of MMA Junkie's post on X to share their reactions.
One fan wrote:
''@danawhite cut him''
Another one stated:
''Go away. Leave the UFC''
Other fans wrote:
''Every fight he's had been a ''dud''''
''As long as he grows like he says he will, then I don’t see why this should be a huge issue. It was his first UFC fight, he’s going to improve and get more entertaining. He’s already likable.''
Check out more reactions below: