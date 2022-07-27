"Be Joe Pyfer and you'll get into the UFC!" - Dana White cuts a 'mic drop' promo after being underwhelmed by DWCS season debut

UFC president Dana White wasn't too impressed by most fighters competing on the debut episode of the sixth season of Dana White's Contender Series. There were four fights on the card, but only one saw a finish. The other three fights failed to impress the UFC supremo.

During an interaction with Laura Sanko following the bouts, White urged the fighters who are hopeful of joining the UFC through the show to leave everything inside the cage when they fight. White explained that he isn't greatly aware of the backgrounds of all fighters and has likely never seen them fight before.

He therefore wants them to perform to the best of their abilities on Tuesday nights and try to pick up finishes to earn a much-coveted UFC contract. White also showered praise on Joe Pyfer, who picked up an emphatic second-round knockout win over Ozzy Diaz.

White urged other fighters to perform like Pyfer and revealed that he was the only one able to bag a UFC contract on the debut episode of the season.

He said:

"If you want to get into the UFC and this is where you want to be, act like Joe Pyfer. Be Joe Pyfer. Be excited to be here, be fired up to fight, try to finish the fight, try to win. Be Joe Pyfer and you will get into the UFC."

Spinnin Backfist @SpinninBackfist Dana was NOT happy about the performances before Joe Pyfer’s finish Dana was NOT happy about the performances before Joe Pyfer’s finish https://t.co/5YiyFUmhel

Dana White slams "scumbag MMA media" over controversy surrounding cash gift to Nelk Boys

Dana White has blasted MMA media over the criticism he's recently received after giving $250,000 cash to Nelk Boys member Kyle Forgeard as a gift.

Several fans and pundits called White out in regards to the fighter pay situation in the UFC. They criticized him for not paying his fighters enough, but paying YouTubers instead.

MMAFighting.com @MMAFighting Video: Dana White gives one of the Nelk Boys $250K as birthday gift, former UFC fighter suggests union in response mmafighting.com/2022/7/12/2320… Video: Dana White gives one of the Nelk Boys $250K as birthday gift, former UFC fighter suggests union in response mmafighting.com/2022/7/12/2320… https://t.co/r0nsoNDs70

White responded to the criticism during a recent appearance on The Pat McAfee Show. He said that he gifted Forgeard $250,000 from his own pocket so people should mind their "own f*cking business" instead of coming after him.

He also slammed the MMA media, blaming them for allegedly portraying the situation as if he paid the Nelk Boys from cash reserves for fighter pay and not his own pocket.

"A lot of this is driven by the scumbag MMA media. So what happens is, they act like there’s this massive safe here at the UFC offices that says ‘fighter pay’ on it and I just go in there and grab whatever I want out of fighter pay. No, you f**king pieces of sh*t. This is money that I have actually made over an entire career, and I will spend it however the f**k I want."

Catch the full episode below:

