"It's got incredible written all over it" - Dana White describes why Israel Adesanya's new approach will make fight with Jared Cannonier even more exciting

Dana White recently sat down with Yahoo Sports' Kevin Iole and discussed why Israel Adesanya's latest title defense will be even more exciting than usual. Adesanya will face Jared Cannonier in Saturday's main event to headline UFC 276 during International Fight Week. When asked if Cannonier's experience fighting former champions will make a difference in the bout, Dana had this to say:

"Good question, I think that obviously plays into it, but I also believe that styles make fights. If you look at these two, both guys are knockout artists, both guys have huge power... stylistically I see this as a gun fight, I think these two are going to come in and start blasting each other... He's looking for highlights now, he wants to start finishing people with incredible finishes. It's got incredible written all over it."

Kevin went on to talk about how this approach of looking for a finish would be the opposite of Israel Adesanya's typical counter-pouncher approach, adding that it would be fun to see him in that mindset. Dana agreed, reiterating that:

"So this should be an absolute gunfight, I don't see either guy coming in trying to wrestle or get this thing to the ground, I see a gunfight coming."

Hopefully Dana is right and 'The Last Stylebender' comes out looking to create an incredible highlight finish, and we get to see a "gunfight" on Saturday night.

You can watch Dana's full interview with Kevin Iole below:

'If we're talking about Israel Adesanya, we've got to talk about the Alex Pereira fight' - Dana White

A huge storyline of UFC 276 is not just the fights themselves but the subsequent fights that will follow given certain outcomes. The most significant outcome to watch being Alex Pereira vs. Sean Strickland. Most fans are familiar now with the history between Alex Pereira and Israel Adesanya. They have parallel routes to the UFC, both competing in Glory Kickboxing prior, with Pereira getting the better of Izzy twice. Dana all but confirmed that if both men win, that would be the fight to make, stating:

"If we're talking about Israel Adesanya, we've got to talk about the Alex Pereira fight ... If he [Pereira] wins, it makes a lot of sense to do the Adesanya fight."

Israel Adesanya, in response to this, has welcomed the fight, despite his coach Eugene Bareman's claim that Pereria hasn't done enough to be worthy of a title shot. The difference of opinion here is interesting, as it is possible that Bareman is trying to protect 'The Last Stylebender' from his ego and confidence.

It's also possible that Adesanya would prefer to face Pereria sooner before he is able to get more experience in the octagon. Regardless, speculation is better saved until after Saturday, as both men already have very formidable opponents standing in the way of that potential bout.

Alex Pereira knocked out the middleweight champ in the Stylebender's last kickboxing match.



Poatan makes his MMA debut at UFC 268 The only man to stop Israel Adesanya is now in the UFC.Alex Pereira knocked out the middleweight champ in the Stylebender's last kickboxing match.Poatan makes his MMA debut at UFC 268 The only man to stop Israel Adesanya is now in the UFC.Alex Pereira knocked out the middleweight champ in the Stylebender's last kickboxing match.Poatan makes his MMA debut at UFC 268 🔥 https://t.co/4qLis4dndm

