"Who was hungrier than Khamzat Chimaev?" - Dana White discusses what's next for 'Borz'

UFC President Dana White recently discussed Khamzat Chimaev, who happens to be one of the top rising contenders in the UFC welterweight division.

In a recent interview with Brett Okamoto of ESPN MMA, White was asked if he was interested in a fight between Belal Muhammad and Khamzat Chimaev. In response, the UFC President stated that he did not have any immediate plans for Chimaev's next fight in the octagon. He did not disclose any potential opponents for Chimaev nor reveal a timeline for his return.

White said:

"I don't know yet. We're still working on that. That's another one of those situations too, where you see a guy-- Who was hungrier than Khamzat Chimaev? Like he wanted to fight every weekend, he wanted the 185-pound belt, he wanted the 205-pound belt...And then you start making some money man and all that stuff slows down. I don't know. We gotta see what's next. I don't have anything for him yet."

Chimaev and Muhammad have agreed on social media to fight each other after Muhammad's several callouts to 'Borz'. However, Chimaev stated that he will fight Muhammad only if 'Remember the Name' doesn't take the Palestinian flag into the octagon.

'Borz' currently holds a professional record of 11-0 with his latest win coming against Gilbert Burns at UFC 273 via a unanimous decision. With this, he took his win streak to five in the UFC. Meanwhile, Muhammad is on an eight-win streak with his latest win coming against Vicente Luque, also via unanimous decision.

Dana White talks about possibility of Khamzat Chimaev vs. Nate Diaz

After a leaked image of the UFC's matchmaking room surfaced online, many have speculated about the possibility of Nate Diaz and Khamzat Chimaev fighting at UFC 276.

The fight has not been officially announced by the organization, nor has Dana White approved of it as yet. However, the UFC President appears to be intrigued by the prospect of the two fighters colliding.

During a recent appearance with TMZ Sports, the UFC president had this to say when asked about the potentiality of the face-off:

"That's a fun fight. You got Khamzat, ranked No.3 in the world. Him and Diaz would be fun. Leon Edwards is next for [Kamaru] Usman. Colby [Covington] and Khamzat would be fun. We'll see how this thing plays out."

