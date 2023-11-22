Dana White ditches Peloton for new exercise bike in UFC gyms: Know everything about the new bikes and why the UFC CEO removed Peloton 

The war between Dana White and Peloton stems from the UFC CEO's recent appearance on Theo Von's podcast. During the episode, it was revealed by Von that Peloton once sponsored the show but had demanded that he remove an interview he'd done with presidential candidate Robert Kennedy Jr.

In response, an incensed White promised to remove all Peloton stationary bikes from all UFC gyms. Hours ago, he revealed that he had made good on his promise by posting a short clip on his Instagram story, where he can be seen showing off the Echelon stationary bikes he'd replaced the Peloton ones with.

"So people are hitting me up, asking me if I really got rid of the Pelotons. What did I tell ya?"

Screenshot of Dana White's story

He also tagged Theo Von on his story, with the two having good rapport ever since Dana White's appearance on his podcast. It marks one of the most unusual clashes that White has engaged in, but it isn't the first time that the UFC CEO expressed public enmity for a company.

Back in 2009, White declared war with Electronic Arts, better known as EA. The reason for his aggressive stance was that he had approached EA with the intention of having a UFC video game produced. However, according to White, he was turned away as EA did not consider MMA a real sport.

This led to him pairing up with THQ to produce the UFC Undisputed series of video games while also barring UFC fighters from appearing on any EA-related content. Upon realizing the profitability of MMA, EA produced EA Sports MMA, but without the UFC, it failed to reach its sales target.

Fortunately, White and EA have since patched up and have released the EA UFC Sports series of video games.

Dana White's opinion on the PFL's acquisition of Bellator

The PFL recently rocked the MMA world by acquiring Bellator in a stock deal where no cash was exchanged. Many are waiting for UFC CEO Dana White's thoughts on the deal. While he has yet to say anything, he did previously criticize both promotions for being, in his opinion, unprofitable.

So, he claimed to see no reason why an unprofitable business would attempt to acquire another unprofitable business. Regardless of what White says when he does address the PFL-Bellator merger, it is likely to be dismissive.