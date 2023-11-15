'There's peanut gallery aspect' - Dana White and Theo Von spotlight famous 'Just Bleed' UFC fan while talking appeal of Power Slap League

Since 2022, Dana White has tried doing everything in his power to generate interest in the Power Slap League. However, despite his efforts, it has proven to be an extremely difficult endeavor, and UFC fans have been largely apathetic towards White's attempts to hook them to slap-fighting.

However, the UFC CEO has been adamant that the Power Slap League is undergoing a period of unprecedented growth and is the sport's most vocal supporter. In a recent podcast with comedian Theo Von, Dana White touched on what he believes is the appeal of the Power Slap League.

After Von expressed his fandom for the UFC, he was asked by White for his thoughts on Power Slap, to which Von said (at 1:50 minutes):

"This is amazing. I like how it's bite-sized in the way that, if you want to, like, hang out with friends and chat, you can be talking to your buddy and you can know exactly when the action is going to happen."

Von also spoke (at 2:14 minutes) about the more bizarre aspects of the sport:

"There's moments where I'm supporting and then there's moments where I'm heckling almost. There's respect, for sure, but I could, like, I don't know, it was weird, like Cowboy Cerrone is there, and he's like 'Knock him out them slides!' Like, one guy's wearing sandals, you know, so I think there's a little bit of a peanut gallery aspect."

Both Dana White and Theo Von also mentioned the infamous 'Just Bleed' fan from the early days of the UFC as a parallel to the perception of MMA back then and that of Power Slap today:

"That dude exactly. Talk about a guy that's become famous just off f***ing one picture of sitting in the crowd."

Watch the full podcast below:

Dana White's thoughts on Francis Ngannou's performance against Tyson Fury

Dana White famously scoffed at Francis Ngannou's dreams of securing a boxing match with the likes of Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury as amounting to a gimmick. However, Ngannou proved his doubters wrong by successfully landing a bout with Fury and, to even greater shock, nearly won.

When talking about Ngannou's performance, White expressed astonishment over the former UFC heavyweight champion's ability to go ten rounds with Fury. While he claimed not to have watched the fight, he still commended 'The Predator' for his efforts.