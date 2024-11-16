Dana White expects Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall's potential fight to shatter UFC PPV records: "Probably the biggest heavyweight fight"

Dana White recently opened up about a potential Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall fight and how lucrative it could be for the promotion. A potential title unification bout would depend on the outcome of UFC 309, but White didn't hold back when describing the significance of 'Bones' and the Englishman meeting in the octagon.

'Bones' will defend his heavyweight championship against Stipe Miocic in tonight's main event at Madison Square Garden and many in the MMA community are already foreshadowing a showdown with the interim champion next. Aspinall hasn't held back at all when sharing his thoughts on Jones, while the heavyweight champion blasted him by saying he didn't want to do business with him.

While speaking to TMZ Sports, the UFC head honcho weighed in on a potential heavyweight title unification while remaining optimistic that 'Bones' would either challenge or agree to fight the Englishman should he defeat Miocic. White mentioned that Jones vs. Aspinall could be among the biggest fights in the promotion's history, especially in the heavyweight division:

"If [Jones] wins on Saturday night and then turns around and fights Tom Aspinall, the Tom Aspinall-Jon Jones fight will be probably the biggest heavyweight fight we've ever done by a long shot." [1:04]

Check out the full interview with Dana White below:

Dana White dismisses the idea of Jon Jones ducking Tom Aspinall

Many in the MMA community have bashed Jon Jones since the UFC 309 main event was announced because they believed he was ducking Tom Aspinall. Despite the criticism, Dana White dismissed that idea and claimed 'Bones' doesn't fear the Englishman.

During the aforementioned interview, White mentioned that Jones is solely focused on Stipe Miocic and is optimistic that he would contact him about fighting Aspinall once he gets through UFC 309:

"Jon Jones isn't afraid of anybody in the octagon or out of the octagon. This guy has a very dark side to him...I think he gets in this weird place when he's fighting...He's got Stipe [Miocic] on Saturday. When it's over, [he'll] disappear. You won't hear anything from him, you won't see him again and then that competitive spirit will start bubbling and he'll say, 'I'm ready to fight Tom Aspinall'. That's how it all works with him." [1:36]

Check out the UFC 309 promo below:

